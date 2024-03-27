Nostalgia on Wheels: Brunei's Vintage Car Enthusiasts Unite for Sungkai Ride 2024

In the dynamic world of automotive enthusiasts, a unique community stands apart, devoted to celebrating the vintage and venerable. Among them, groups like KB Squad Old School embody a reverence for classic cars that extends beyond mere nostalgia. They cherish these vehicles for their rich history and the memories they evoke, fostering a deep-seated passion for preservation and appreciation.

Reviving Automotive Heritage

In their quest to revive the glory days of vintage automobiles, KB Squad Old School stands as an inspiration of nostalgia, tirelessly restoring and customising classic cars that once graced the roads. Their latest endeavour, the Sungkai Ride 2024 gathering, served as a vibrant showcase of their prized possessions. Held recently during this holy month, the event saw an array of classic cars parading to the Garden Sentral Hotel's main foyer. Alongside KB Squad Old School, other esteemed groups like Borneo Kustom Show and Olskool My joined in, each bringing their unique flair to the gathering. From sleek cruisers to rugged classics, each car was a testament to the passion and dedication of its owner, who eagerly shared their tales of affection for these relics of automotive history.

Connecting Car Cultures

Classic car owner and head of KB Squad Old School, Haji Md Fitzila bin Haji Md Yunus, elaborated on the significance of organising Sungkai Ride 2024. "Beyond just uniting fellow classic car owners and enthusiasts, the event serves as a platform to observe the spirit of Ramadhan, fostering a sense of camaraderie as participants come together to break their fasts," he said. The gathering provided a rare chance for classic car owners and enthusiasts to come together, share their passion, and engage with friends and family. The event attracted classic car owners from Malaysia, who travelled to participate and impart their expertise and love for vintage automobiles.

Preservation and Personalization

For classic car enthusiasts, the act of restoring a vintage automobile transcends mere mechanical refurbishment; it's a labour of love aimed at crafting a vehicle that resonates with their individuality and lifestyle. Each restoration project becomes a canvas for personal expression, where owners infuse their distinct tastes, preferences, and practical requirements into every aspect of the car's design and functionality. From selecting the perfect colour scheme and upholstery to fine-tuning the engine for optimal performance, every decision reflects their unique vision and passion for preserving automotive history. "Some classic car owners prefer to modify their classic cars to suit their personality, taste, and style. While others prefer to keep them faithful to their origin for a sense of nostalgia, as well as to showcase to others how cars from the old days look and feel like in the past," said Asmalee bin Haji Ariffin, founder of the Borneo Kustom Show.

Events like Sungkai Ride 2024 serve as vital platforms for classic car enthusiasts to exhibit their cherished vehicles and connect with fellow aficionados. These gatherings not only foster camaraderie among like-minded owners but also contribute to the growth and cohesion of the classic car community. As dusk falls on yet another gathering filled with gleaming chrome and timeless charm, participants are reminded that their devotion to classic cars extends beyond mere pastime. It is a tribute to the enduring legacy of automotive heritage and an expression of individuality that transcends time and trends.