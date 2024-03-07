Northwich's Big Community Walk: Discover Local Services, Make New Friends on March 14

On March 14, Northwich's Social Prescribing Team invites the public to a unique event designed to foster community connection and wellbeing. Dubbed the 'Big Community Walk,' this initiative ties into Social Prescribing Day, aiming to introduce participants to the wealth of groups, activities, and services available in Northwich for addressing practical, social, and emotional needs. Spearheaded by lead social prescriber Donna Webber, the event promises a blend of gentle exercise, community discovery, and social interaction.

Walking Towards Wellbeing

The Big Community Walk is more than just a stroll in the park; it's an innovative approach to enhancing community health and wellbeing through social prescription. Social prescribing acknowledges that health is significantly influenced by social, economic, and environmental factors. By connecting individuals with local resources and groups, the initiative helps address various needs that might impact one's health. The event on March 14 offers a perfect opportunity for Northwich residents to explore these resources firsthand, guided by the knowledgeable Social Prescribing Team.

A Path for Everyone

Designed to be inclusive, the walk will cover accessible routes through Northwich's picturesque parks, starting at the Memorial Court's rear steps at 9:30 am. The journey will weave along the Dane, make its way up to Vickersway Park, and conclude with a visit to Grozone, wrapping up around 11 am. This carefully chosen path ensures that everyone, regardless of their physical ability, can participate and enjoy the day. The event underscores the community's commitment to inclusivity and the importance of accessible health and wellness activities.

Joining Forces for Community Health

Donna Webber and her team's initiative highlights the power of community in promoting health and wellbeing. The Big Community Walk is not just an event; it's a stepping stone towards building a more connected, healthier Northwich. Participants are encouraged to join without any prior booking, making it easy for anyone interested to partake in this communal journey towards better health. For those seeking more information, reaching out to Donna Webber via email is welcomed. This event exemplifies how community-led initiatives can play a pivotal role in addressing the broader determinants of health, one step at a time.