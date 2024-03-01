Northumberland Dems to Honor Gerry Gold with Community Service Award

On March 23, the Democratic Committee of Northumberland County will pay tribute to the late Gerry Gold during its annual Spring Dinner at Front Street Station. Gold will be honored with a special posthumous recognition, the Gerry Gold Community Service Award, acknowledging his unwavering commitment to enhancing the community. Chairman John J Merchlinsky III commended Gold's exemplary dedication, stating, "Gerry Gold embodied the spirit of community service."

Legacy of Service

Gerry Gold's legacy is a beacon of altruism and dedication within Northumberland County. His tireless efforts to serve and uplift the community have left an indelible mark, inspiring many to follow in his footsteps. The Gerry Gold Community Service Award serves not only as a tribute to Gold's contributions but also as a reminder of the profound impact individual actions can have on society as a whole. Through this award, the Democratic Committee aims to encourage ongoing community service and engagement among residents.

A Call to Action

The Democratic Committee of Northumberland County emphasizes the importance of community service, viewing it as a cornerstone of a vibrant and supportive society. By honoring Gerry Gold, the committee seeks to inspire others to contribute to their communities, reinforcing the idea that collective efforts can lead to meaningful change. Tickets for the Spring Dinner are available until March 16, offering an opportunity for community members to come together in support of this noble cause.

Continuing the Legacy

As the Democratic Committee prepares to honor Gerry Gold with the inaugural Gerry Gold Community Service Award, it stands as a testament to Gold's enduring influence on the community. Chairman Merchlinsky's words encapsulate the essence of Gold's legacy, urging others to adopt a similar spirit of service. For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, interested individuals are encouraged to call 570-492-6249 or visit the Committee's Facebook page.

The creation of the Gerry Gold Community Service Award not only commemorates an individual's lifetime of service but also serves as a catalyst for future acts of kindness and community engagement. As Northumberland County looks forward to celebrating Gold's contributions, it also looks ahead to the continued growth and strengthening of its community bonds, inspired by Gold's example.