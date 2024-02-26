Northland Public Library Unveils a Diverse Array of Programs for All Ages in McCandless

As spring approaches, the Northland Public Library, nestled in the heart of McCandless at 300 Cumberland Road, is buzzing with anticipation. The library has announced an extensive lineup of programs and activities designed to engage community members of all ages. From delving into the mysteries of sacred texts to capturing the essence of the world through photography, these offerings promise to enrich, educate, and entertain.

Enlightening Opportunities for Adult Learners

In March, adults in the community have a unique chance to explore the spiritual and historical depths of the world's religions through the Great Courses series on Sacred Texts of the World, held every Tuesday. For those with a keen interest in family history, the Genealogy Lock-In on March 22, in collaboration with the North Hills Genealogists, offers an immersive experience into genealogical research. Additionally, the Local Author Fair on March 23 will celebrate the literary talents of Pittsburgh, showcasing the rich tapestry of local storytelling.

Creative and Educational Programs for the Younger Generation

Children and teens are not left out of the learning and fun. The Family Music Class on March 7 provides an opportunity for families to bond over melodies and rhythms. For the budding photographers, Middle School Mayhem: Photography Level 1 on March 27 promises to be an exciting introduction to the art of capturing moments. The library also continues to offer its staple programs, such as Tea and Stitches and the Cookbook Club for adults, as well as the Middle School Writing Group and Lab Mice STEAM activities for children, fostering a love for reading, learning, and creativity.

Special Events and Community Engagement

Highlighting its commitment to not only education but also to environmental stewardship, the library is participating in the Neighborhood Forest free tree program, with registration open until March 15. This initiative encourages children to plant and nurture their own trees, with a seedling pickup event scheduled for April 28. In a blend of literature and lavish celebration, the library will host 'Gatsby in the Garden' on April 20. This Garden Gala event, complete with food, drinks, live music, and a silent auction, promises an evening of elegance and enjoyment, all in support of the library's mission to serve as a community hub for learning and engagement.

In an era where digital screens often dominate leisure time, the Northland Public Library's comprehensive schedule of programs and events stands as a beacon for community engagement and lifelong learning. By offering a diverse range of activities tailored to various interests and age groups, the library not only strengthens its role as an educational resource but also as a vital center for social connection and cultural enrichment in McCandless.