Norm Byers, Beloved Community Figure and Dupont Canada Veteran, Passes Away at 80

Norm Byers, a respected member of the Powassan community and a retired Dupont Canada employee, passed away on March 2, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer. At 80 years old, Norm leaves behind a legacy of dedication to his family and community. His passing marks a significant loss for those who knew him and the institutions he supported, including the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 453 and the Canadian Cancer Society.

Advertisment

Remembering Norm Byers: A Life Well-Lived

Norm Byers was a cherished husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather whose life was characterized by his commitment to his family and his community. Born into the family of Liz (Restoule) and Enos Byers, Norm's journey was marked by strong family bonds and a dedication to service. He enjoyed a long and successful career with Dupont Canada in North Bay, demonstrating his work ethic and leadership. Despite his professional commitments, Norm always found time for his loved ones, creating lasting memories with his wife Joyce, his children Stevan, Wayne, and the late Tammy, as well as his cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Legacy of Community Service and Love

Advertisment

Norm's impact on his community extended beyond his professional life. He was an active member of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 453 in Powassan, where he contributed to various initiatives aimed at supporting veterans and their families. His commitment to community service also included support for the Canadian Cancer Society and the Alzheimer Society, reflecting his compassionate nature and desire to make a difference. Norm's passing leaves a void in the many lives he touched, but his legacy of kindness, dedication, and service will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Final Farewells and Tributes

The Byers family will welcome friends and loved ones to pay their respects at the Paul Funeral Home in Powassan on Friday, March 8, 2024. The visitation hours, set from 2:00 to 4:00 pm and from 7:00 to 9:00 pm, will offer a time for reflection and remembrance of Norm's remarkable life. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 453 Powassan, the Canadian Cancer Society, or the Alzheimer Society, honoring Norm's spirit of giving and support for causes close to his heart. His legacy will undoubtedly live on through the many lives he touched and the positive changes he inspired within his community.