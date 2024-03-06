Norfolk's Spring Spectacle: Best National Trust Sites for Daffodil Displays in 2024

As spring ushers in a new beginning, Norfolk becomes a canvas painted with the vibrant yellows and golds of daffodils. From late February through April, these flowers bloom prolifically in gardens and parks across the county, heralding the season's arrival. Among the most enchanting places to witness this natural spectacle are several National Trust sites, each offering unique views and settings for enjoying the daffodil displays.

Blickling Estate: A Yellow Sea

At the heart of the Bure meadows, the Blickling Estate stands out with its flower-lined avenues hosting over 100,000 daffodils. The sight of these golden flowers surrounding the estate's Temple is nothing short of breathtaking. Visitors are encouraged to explore the West Garden, where the soft pinks and whites of magnolia trees complement the daffodil varieties. For those seeking a longer walk, the 1.8-mile Lake Walk offers a stunning daffodil display along the bank behind the Temple. Afterward, guests can refresh at the Muddy Boots or Stables cafés.

Felbrigg Hall: Golden Carpets

Felbrigg Hall presents a picturesque scene as clusters of golden daffodils carpet the lawn in front of the Hall. This scenic spot is perfect for enjoying from a nearby picnic bench or admiring the seasonal display up close. Additionally, visitors can find pockets of bright yellow blooms behind the West Garden and in the meadow by the Walled Garden, offering a tranquil setting for springtime strolls.

Oxburgh Hall: Historic Backdrop

The gardens at Oxburgh Estate come alive in spring with a daffodil display that stretches across the North Terrace, the Wilderness, My Lady's Wood, and Home Covert. The historic Oxburgh Hall provides a dramatic backdrop to the sea of yellow flower heads, enhancing the beauty of the scene. After wandering through the spring flowers, guests are invited to visit the Servants Hall tearoom for refreshments, enjoying the indoor sunshine of the courtyard.

These National Trust sites in Norfolk not only offer a feast for the eyes with their stunning daffodil displays but also provide a sense of renewal and hope that comes with the arrival of spring. As nature awakens, these locations invite visitors to step outside and embrace the beauty of the season amidst historic and scenic surroundings.