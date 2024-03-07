Norfolk Gems: Byfords and The Orangery Tea Room Named Among Best UK Afternoon Tea Spots

Two cherished afternoon tea havens in Norfolk, Byfords in Holt and The Orangery Tea Room in Ketteringham, have recently been spotlighted as some of the finest in the country, according to lifestyle aficionados at Muddy Stilettos. This recognition not only highlights the exceptional quality and unique charm of these establishments but also underscores Norfolk's burgeoning reputation as a go-to destination for culinary tourism. With their distinct offerings and picturesque settings, Byfords and The Orangery Tea Room have successfully elevated the traditional afternoon tea experience, making them must-visit spots for locals and tourists alike.

Advertisment

Byfords: A Blend of Tradition and Indulgence

Byfords, situated in the quaint market town of Holt, seamlessly combines the homeliness of a bed and breakfast with the indulgence of a fine dining experience. Renowned for its daily afternoon tea service, this establishment goes above and beyond by offering an "unlimited" version on the last Sunday of every month, allowing patrons to feast on an array of sweet treats from its famed dessert table. The upcoming Mother's Day event promises to be a lavish affair, with a menu boasting finger sandwiches, choux buns, and lemon cake, showcasing Byfords' commitment to quality and creativity.

The Orangery Tea Room: Where Elegance Meets Serenity

Advertisment

A mere 15-minute journey from Norwich city center, The Orangery Tea Room is a serene oasis located in the historic grounds of Ketteringham Hall. Overlooking a tranquil lake, this café offers a twist on the traditional afternoon tea with options that cater to both sweet and savory preferences. Guests looking for something out of the ordinary can delight in a savoury selection featuring baked camembert and herby shortbread. The Orangery Tea Room's Mother's Day afternoon tea menu, including strawberry and mint profiteroles, lemon and rosemary tart, and apricot and thyme meringue, is a testament to its innovative culinary approach and attention to detail.

Spotlight on Norfolk's Culinary Landscape

The recognition of Byfords and The Orangery Tea Room by Muddy Stilettos not only celebrates these individual establishments but also shines a light on Norfolk's entire culinary scene. Such accolades enhance the region's appeal as a destination for food enthusiasts and contribute to the local economy by attracting visitors from across the nation. The success of these tea rooms underscores the importance of quality, creativity, and atmosphere in creating memorable dining experiences. As Norfolk continues to carve out a niche in the national culinary landscape, spots like Byfords and The Orangery Tea Room will undoubtedly remain at the forefront, inviting both new and returning patrons to indulge in their exceptional offerings.