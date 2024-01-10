en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Lifestyle

Nonagenarian Couple Marks 70 Years of Marriage with Humour and Wisdom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Nonagenarian Couple Marks 70 Years of Marriage with Humour and Wisdom

In the heart of Droitwich, a town steeped in history and nestled in the Worcestershire countryside, a remarkable celebration took place at Woodland View care home. Margaret and Tony Sawyer, ages 95 and 93 respectively, commemorated their platinum wedding anniversary, marking an impressive 70 years of marriage. The longevity of their union, rare and precious, is a testament to enduring love and companionship.

Momentous Meeting on a Family Farm

The story of the Sawyers began on Margaret’s family farm in the picturesque Stratford Upon Avon. A young Tony, then in his sixth form, would visit to pick fruit and lend a helping hand. This shared experience sowed the seeds of a deep bond that would blossom into a lifelong relationship. After several years of courtship, they chose to cement their love formally. They exchanged vows at the historic St Gregory’s Church in their hometown on December 29, 1953.

A Platinum Celebration

Their anniversary celebration was a warm, intimate affair. Margaret and Tony savored their favorite dishes: baked haddock and homemade tiramisu, surrounded by their four children. The joy was palpable and the room filled with laughter and stories of their shared journey. Adding to the charm of the occasion was a congratulatory card from King Charles III, a symbol of the nation’s recognition of their milestone.

Cherishing Memories at Woodland View

The staff at Woodland View care home, including manager Lisa Dews, expressed immense joy in being part of the Sawyers’ celebration. Their commitment to providing an environment where residents can make cherished memories was evident. It was not just a celebration of a marriage, but a moment of shared joy and community spirit.

Advice for a Long and Happy Marriage

When asked about the secret to their long-lasting marriage, the Sawyers’ response was one of humor and practical wisdom. They advised couples to be each other’s best friend, a cornerstone of their own union. However, they added a playful twist, suggesting that one should agree with their partner in theory, but continue with their own plans in practice. A light-hearted approach, perhaps, but a testament to the importance of individuality within a shared life.

0
Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Lifestyle

See more
26 mins ago
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
Radio personalities Carrie Bickmore and Fifi Box, two long-time friends, have recently enjoyed a beach day with their children at the idyllic Mornington Peninsula, Victoria. Amid the golden sands and azure waves, the two friends were captured in candid moments with their kids, seemingly unaffected by the whispers of a professional rift in the radio
Radio Stars' Beach Day Amidst Rumors of Professional Rift
KEK Seafood Opens Nostalgic Themed Outlet at SAFRA Punggol
46 mins ago
KEK Seafood Opens Nostalgic Themed Outlet at SAFRA Punggol
Numi Organic Tea Unveils Herbal Supplement Teas with Damiana
53 mins ago
Numi Organic Tea Unveils Herbal Supplement Teas with Damiana
Selena Gomez's Golden Globe Accessory: The Affordable JW Pei Gabbi Bag
27 mins ago
Selena Gomez's Golden Globe Accessory: The Affordable JW Pei Gabbi Bag
Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt's Matching Elegance at Governors Awards
35 mins ago
Margot Robbie and Emily Blunt's Matching Elegance at Governors Awards
Sanam Puri to Marry Zuchobeni Tungoe: A New Chapter for the Pop-Rock Sensation
44 mins ago
Sanam Puri to Marry Zuchobeni Tungoe: A New Chapter for the Pop-Rock Sensation
Latest Headlines
World News
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
34 seconds
Vietnamese Racewalking Champion Announces Retirement, Eyes Marathon Races
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
8 mins
Scottish National Party Proposes Ban on 'Conversion Therapy'
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
8 mins
LSK President Accuses Kenyan President of Undermining Judiciary
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
8 mins
Higher HIV Viral Loads Linked to Increased Rates of Viral Recombination
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
11 mins
NHS Nurse on Trial for Alleged Sexual Assault During Home Visit
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
17 mins
Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods to be Inducted into Orange County Hall of Fame
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
21 mins
Noah Knigga: High School Athlete Clarifies Unique Surname Pronunciation
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
22 mins
Ecuador's Amnesty to Security Forces: A Necessity or An Invitation to Abuse?
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
22 mins
Peruvian President Calls Emergency Meeting Amid Ecuador Crisis and Arms Allegations
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
25 mins
2023 Records Near-Threshold Heat, Underscoring Climate Change Impact
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
2 hours
Ajay Banga Begins Term as World Bank Group President Amid Global Economic Challenges
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
3 hours
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
5 hours
Washington Middle School Student, Jaylynne Poshak, Honored as Featured Artist for Copper Dog 150
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
6 hours
Audacious Theft of $250,000 'Tiny Home' Sparks County-Wide Search in Barstow
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
7 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
7 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
7 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
9 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app