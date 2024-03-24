Nollywood's Sharon Ooja Marries in Intimate Ceremony, Calls Husband 'Odogwu Silencer'

Nollywood star Sharon Ooja has taken to social media to announce her marriage, marking a significant milestone in her personal life with an intimate civil ceremony. The actress, known for her roles in various Nigerian blockbusters, expressed her overwhelming joy and gratitude, revealing the unique nickname she has for her partner, 'Odogwu Silencer,' who she credits with bringing peace and love into her life.

Advertisment

From Screen to Real-Life Romance

Sharon Ooja's journey to the altar was a private affair, far removed from the glitz and glamour typically associated with celebrity weddings. Opting for a civil ceremony, the actress shared heartfelt details about her relationship, emphasizing the deep connection and mutual respect she shares with her husband. Her Instagram post, filled with love and adoration, highlights the couple's shared values and dreams, making it clear that this union is both a romantic and spiritual partnership.

A Celebration of Love and Gratitude

Advertisment

In her social media announcement, Ooja couldn't help but gush over her partner's qualities, from his kindness and discipline to his unwavering love and protection. The actress affectionately referred to her husband as her 'best friend bro bro,' hinting at the depth of their friendship and the shared jokes that have cemented their bond. This public declaration not only celebrates their love but also acknowledges the divine hand she believes played a role in their meeting and union.

The Path Ahead: Blessings and Celebrations

While the civil ceremony marks the legal union of Sharon Ooja and her 'Odogwu Silencer,' the couple looks forward to celebrating their love with friends and family in the future. Plans for a church blessing and a traditional wedding are underway, promising to bring together their loved ones in a celebration of their commitment to each other. As fans and followers express their congratulations and well-wishes, the couple's journey from secret romance to publicly declared marital bliss serves as a testament to the power of love, privacy, and partnership in the public eye.

As Sharon Ooja embarks on this new chapter of her life, her story serves as a reminder of the joy and fulfillment found in love and companionship. Her marriage, though privately celebrated, has captured the hearts of many, offering a glimpse into the personal life of one of Nollywood's beloved stars. With a future filled with love, laughter, and shared dreams, the actress and her husband step forward together, hand in hand, ready to face whatever life brings their way.