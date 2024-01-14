Nollywood Star Kayode Arameeday Oluwapelumi: Single, Searching, and Speaking Out

Kayode Arameeday Oluwapelumi, a revered name in the Nollywood industry, has candidly admitted to her single status and her active search for love. The acclaimed actress and producer, in a candid conversation with Potpourri, bared her soul on topics of relationships, love, and matrimony, drawing references from the natural progression of affection to marriage in the entertainment industry and the inevitability of separations.

Unhappy Marriages and the Missing Element of Friendship

Quoting the profound insights of celebrated German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, Kayode expressed her belief that unhappy marriages are not the result of a lack of love, but rather the absence of friendship. She stands firm on the idea that it’s far better to sever a non-functioning relationship than to endure it, a perspective that resonates deeply with many who have experienced the downward spiral of a love that has lost its lustre.

Seeking Mr. Right: Divine Intervention and Personal Scrutiny

When it comes to finding her ‘Mr. Right,’ Kayode places her faith in both divine intervention and careful personal scrutiny. She underscores the importance of solicitude, godliness, and ambition in her potential partner. She seeks a man who respects both God and fellow humans, qualities that she believes lay the foundation for a strong, loving relationship. Her candid admission and the wisdom she shares on love and relationships serve as a beacon for those navigating the often turbulent waters of romance.