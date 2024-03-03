Noblesville Chamber of Commerce to Showcase Local Businesses at Annual Event

The Noblesville Chamber of Commerce is set to celebrate the vibrant local business community with its anticipated annual Taste of Business/Made in Noblesville event. Scheduled for March 14 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center from 4 to 7:30 p.m., this gathering aims to foster connections and showcase around 100 businesses and organizations to the public.

Spotlight on Local Enterprises

According to Bob DuBois, president and CEO of the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, the event represents an essential opportunity for local businesses and organizations to gain exposure, develop relationships, and potentially find new customers. Featuring a "diverse array" of participants, including 15 booths from restaurants, caterers, and breweries, along with several businesses offering snacks, treats, and branded cookies, the event promises a comprehensive taste of Noblesville's business landscape. All participants are members of the Noblesville Chamber of Commerce, highlighting the event's role in strengthening community bonds within the business sector.

From Fairgrounds to Convention Center

The decision to move the event from the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds to the larger Embassy Suites by Hilton Convention Center was driven by the growing attendance and the need for a more accommodating space. DuBois noted that the event not only attracts chamber members but also draws significant interest from the wider community, with approximately 20 percent of attendees having no direct connection to the chamber but a keen interest in discovering what the local business community has to offer. This shift underscores the event's broad appeal and its success in bridging community and commerce in Noblesville.

Networking and Community Engagement

Kristi Spehler, director of member engagement for the chamber, emphasized the event's role as a prime networking opportunity for new businesses to introduce themselves to the community. The social and engaging nature of the event, coupled with the chance to sample favorite local dishes and learn more about the business community, makes it a unique and valued tradition in Noblesville. With tickets priced at $5 online and $7 at the door, and the event open to the public, it offers an accessible way for residents to connect with and support local businesses.

As the Taste of Business/Made in Noblesville event approaches, the anticipation builds for a night that not only celebrates the diversity and strength of the Noblesville business community but also reinforces the importance of local commerce to the city's vibrancy and growth. For more information, attendees and interested parties are encouraged to visit the official event page at noblesvillechamber.com.