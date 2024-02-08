NINJAGO: Dragon's Rising Event at Boston's Lego Discovery Center

Boston's Lego Discovery Center is set to unleash an enchanting spectacle with the NINJAGO: Dragon's Rising Event, commencing on February 10 at 10:00 a.m. Tailored to the symbolism of the year of the dragon, this event invites families to immerse themselves in the captivating narratives of the NINJAGO: Masters of Spinjitzu saga.

An Epic Blend of Tradition and Imagination

The event promises an exhilarating fusion of culture, martial arts, and the boundless realm of Lego construction. Guests will be treated to the mesmerizing traditional Lion Dances by Yee's Southern Lions, a performance that encapsulates the spirit of the dragon and the rich cultural heritage it represents.

In addition, Xtreme Ninja will showcase martial arts demonstrations featuring sword, bo, and nunchucks, offering a glimpse into the disciplined world of martial arts and the agility and precision it demands.

Engaging Activities for All Ages

The event offers a plethora of interactive activities designed to engage and entertain visitors of all ages. Participants can embark on an exciting quest to find missing Ninjas, delve into the art of Spinjitzu, and even construct colossal Lego dragons.

For those seeking a more energetic engagement, an epic dance party awaits, promising a joyous celebration of the NINJAGO spirit.

A Celebration of Values and Memories

Rachel Meissner, General Manager of Lego Discovery Center Boston, expressed her enthusiasm about the event, highlighting its potential to instill the values of NINJAGO while creating cherished memories for families.

"We're thrilled to bring the NINJAGO: Dragon's Rising Event to our center," Meissner said. "It's a fantastic opportunity for families to engage with the themes of the NINJAGO: Masters of Spinjitzu saga in a fun, interactive way."

The kickoff event is included in the general admission fee to Lego Discovery Center Boston, with advance booking available from $29.99 per person. The event will run until March 31, offering ample opportunity for families to partake in this unique experience.

Based on the new 2023 show 'NINJAGO: Dragons Rising', the event is set to bring the thrilling saga of the Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu to life in a vibrant and engaging manner, promising an unforgettable adventure for all who attend.

As the countdown to the NINJAGO: Dragon's Rising Event begins, anticipation builds for a celebration that promises to ignite the imagination, inspire creativity, and instill the timeless values of courage, wisdom, and unity.