Night to Shine: An Extraordinary Prom Event Celebrates Inclusion and Joy

After a three-year hiatus, Night to Shine, an extraordinary prom-style event for teens and adults with cognitive or physical special needs, made a triumphant return at the newlife church site in Silverdale.

The evening was filled with dancing, food, limo rides, and a plethora of activities that catered to guests from all walks of life.

A Night of Inclusion and Joy

Night to Shine is organized annually by the Tim Tebow Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need. This year's event saw a sold-out attendance of 250 volunteer buddies and another 150 volunteers who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure every guest felt seen, valued, and celebrated.

One of the most heartwarming aspects of the night was the age range of the attendees. Guests in their 70s, who may have never had the chance to attend a prom in their youth, danced and reveled in the joy of the evening alongside teenagers. The event provided an opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to come together and share in an experience that transcended the boundaries of age, ability, and background.

The Power of Community

The event was made possible by the generous donations of local businesses and service organizations, who contributed over $15,000 to make the night a reality. The outpouring of support from the community was a testament to the power of coming together to make a difference in the lives of others.

"It's amazing to see the entire community come together to support this event," said Amanda Thompson, one of the organizers of Night to Shine. "From the volunteers to the local businesses, everyone is committed to making this night special for our guests."

Inspiring Volunteers

While the event is designed to make guests feel seen and valued, it also has a profound impact on the volunteers who participate. Many of the volunteer buddies return year after year, citing the experience as one of the most rewarding and inspiring of their lives.

Sarah Johnson, a volunteer buddy for the past three years, shared her experience: "Being a part of Night to Shine is truly life-changing. Seeing the joy and confidence it brings to our guests is something I'll never forget. It's a reminder of the power of kindness and the importance of inclusion."

As Night to Shine comes to a close, the memories of the night will live on in the hearts of the guests, volunteers, and everyone who played a part in making the event a success. The event serves as a shining example of the power of community, the importance of inclusion, and the transformative impact of a single night of joy and celebration.

In the words of Tim Tebow, founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, "Night to Shine is about celebrating every single person, and letting them know that they are special, they are important, and they are loved." And on this night, that message was loud and clear.