Nicola Valley Welcomes Newcomers with Tea and Historic Train Celebration on March 23

On a cozy afternoon in Nicola Valley, newcomers, train aficionados, and community members will gather for a unique blend of hospitality and history. The Friends of the Library is set to host its second Newcomer's Tea and Train Celebration Event, an occasion that melds the warm welcome of new residents with the joy of a recently restored electric train. Set for March 23, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., this event promises to be a delightful convergence of community spirit and local heritage.

Building Community Ties

Last year marked the inception of the Newcomer Tea Event, imagined by Shirley Reynolds and brought to life by the dedicated volunteers of Friends of the Library. Chelsea Werrun, a leading organizer, reflects on the event's genesis, "After the isolation brought on by COVID, we sought a meaningful way to reunite the community. What better way than to gather in our local library, a cornerstone of community life, to welcome newcomers?" The event not only facilitates connections among residents but also reintroduces the community space as a center for gathering, learning, and celebrating local culture.

A Celebration of Local Heritage

This year's addition of the Train Celebration brings an extra layer of excitement to the Newcomer's Tea. The electric train, a beloved local artifact, has been recently repaired and is ready to charm visitors once again. Werrun emphasizes, "This event is not just about welcoming newcomers but also about celebrating our local heritage, represented by the electric train. It's a fantastic opportunity for both new and long-time residents to rediscover and appreciate this piece of our local history."

The Role of the Library in Community Engagement

The library serves as more than just a venue for the event; it stands as a symbol of free public spaces that foster learning, connection, and community engagement. "We are fortunate to have such a resource in our community," Werrun states, highlighting the importance of the library in bringing people together. The Newcomer's Tea and Train Celebration Event underscores the library's role in facilitating community integration, offering a space where stories, like those of the electric train, can be shared and celebrated.

As the Nicola Valley looks forward to the second Newcomer's Tea and Train Celebration Event, it stands as a testament to the community's resilience, warmth, and inclusive spirit. It's an opportunity not just to welcome newcomers, but to reaffirm the values of connection, heritage, and shared spaces. As attendees sip tea and marvel at the electric train, they'll be weaving new threads into the fabric of Nicola Valley's vibrant community tapestry.