Nicky Hilton and Daughter Teddy Celebrate Exclusive 'Gabby's Dollhouse' Merch Launch at Universal Studios

Nicky Hilton Rothschild and her daughter, Theodora 'Teddy' Marilyn, recently enjoyed a special outing at Universal Studios Hollywood to mark the launch of exclusive new 'Gabby's Dollhouse' merchandise. The fashion designer and her six-year-old daughter explored the Animation Studio Store, showcasing their enthusiasm for the hit preschool show through Teddy's themed apparel, including exclusive cat ear headbands.

Exclusive Merchandise Unveiled

The newly launched 'Gabby's Dollhouse' line features an array of products, from Spin Master’s award-winning Gabby's Purrfect Dollhouse and deluxe room sets to unique cat ear headbands, plush, apparel, and accessories. These items, designed to capture the imagination of young fans, are available exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk, offering a unique shopping experience for visitors.

Family Bonding and Adventures

During their visit, Hilton Rothschild shared insights into her family life, highlighting the diverse interests of her children and the joy of parenting. Whether it's rock climbing with her eldest or dressing up with Teddy, Hilton Rothschild cherishes these moments of growth and exploration. The family's love for travel and adventure, from memorable trips to Maui to regular visits to Los Angeles, strengthens their bond and creates lasting memories.

Parenting Support Among Siblings

The launch event also underscored the importance of family support in parenting, with Hilton Rothschild revealing how she and her siblings exchange advice on everything from diapers to baby classes. This new phase of life has brought them closer, transforming their interactions and deepening their connections. As spring approaches, Hilton Rothschild looks forward to celebrating Easter and other holidays, further embracing the joys of family life.

Reflecting on the event, the visit to Universal Studios Hollywood not only highlighted the exclusive 'Gabby's Dollhouse' merchandise but also shed light on Hilton Rothschild's approach to motherhood and family. The unique blend of personal insights and themed entertainment offered a glimpse into the joys and challenges of raising a young family in the spotlight, all while promoting a beloved children's show.