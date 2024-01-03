Nicky Byrne Honours Mother’s Birthday and Parents’ Anniversary; Mark Feehily Welcomes New Year

Westlife singer, Nicky Byrne, celebrated the 70th birthday of his mother, Yvonne, pulling out all stops to ensure a memorable day. The celebration, held at The Yacht Bar and Restaurant in Clontarf, was a family affair with Nicky’s wife, Georgina Ahern, his brother, Adam McGarry Byrne, and sister, Gillian Byrne Gallagher, in attendance. The birthday bash was marked by a lavish chocolate cake adorned with Oreo biscuits and a heartfelt message for the birthday girl. To add to the festive atmosphere, 70th birthday balloons were part of the décor, setting the celebratory tone.

Yvonne Byrne’s Radiant Appearance

Yvonne Byrne, the birthday celebrant, made a glamorous appearance in a vibrant red dress, prompting followers and fans to express their admiration and extend their birthday wishes. Her youthful appearance belied her age, proving that age is indeed just a number. The outpouring of love and warm wishes from the Westlife fan community added a special touch to the occasion.

Commemorating a Milestone

Alongside the birthday celebration, Nicky Byrne took a moment to reminisce about his parents’ would be 50th wedding anniversary. His father, Nicholas Byrne, tragically passed away over 12 years ago from a sudden heart attack at the age of 60. In a tribute to his late father, Nicky posted a throwback picture of his parents on their wedding day, expressing his sentiment that his father was undoubtedly smiling down on them from above.

A New Year’s Celebration

In related news, fellow Westlife singer Mark Feehily rung in the New Year with a rare family photo. Mark, along with his partner Cailean O’Neill and their daughter Layla, celebrated the arrival of 2024 on a fishing boat amidst the rain. The heartwarming picture received a flurry of best wishes from fans, marking a positive start to the New Year.