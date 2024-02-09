Nice Work If You Can Get It!: A Roaring Twenties Romp at Lyme-Old Lyme High School

As the curtain rises on the Old Lyme Players' latest production, a delightful blend of music, dance, and comedy awaits the audience. The talented troupe of Lyme-Old Lyme High School students is set to perform 'Nice Work If You Can Get It!' on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7 p.m., with a matinee performance on Saturday at 2 p.m.

A Roaring Twenties Romp

Transporting theatergoers to the opulent 1920s, 'Nice Work If You Can Get It!' unfolds against the backdrop of a lavish Long Island mansion. The story centers around Jimmy Winter, a charming and wealthy playboy, who crosses paths with the fiery and independent Billie Bendix, a female bootlegger. Their worlds collide during the chaotic weekend of Jimmy's impending wedding, resulting in a series of hilarious misunderstandings and hijinks.

The unexpected arrival of Jimmy's fiancée and her prohibitionist family at the mansion complicates matters further. To maintain their cover, Billie and her gang of bootleggers pose as servants, setting the stage for an unforgettable romp filled with laughter, love, and Gershwin's timeless music.

Gershwin's Golden Age

Featuring the unforgettable music of George Gershwin and lyrics by his brother Ira, 'Nice Work If You Can Get It!' showcases the magic of one of the most celebrated songwriting duos in American history. The musical features a medley of beloved songs, including 'Someone to Watch Over Me,' 'Let's Call the Whole Thing Off,' and 'S'Wonderful.' This enchanting score earned the show a Tony Award for its lead actor, who dazzled audiences seven years after his coconut-clanging role in the Monty Python stage musical.

A Season of Theater Delights

The Old Lyme Players' presentation of 'Nice Work If You Can Get It!' is part of an exciting theatrical season that celebrates the power of storytelling and the enduring appeal of live theater. Under the guidance of their dedicated directors and crew, the students have poured their hearts and souls into bringing this lively musical comedy to life.

As the lights dim and the orchestra strikes the opening notes, audiences will be transported to a bygone era of glitz, glamour, and unabashed joy. With its irresistible blend of humor, romance, and unforgettable music, 'Nice Work If You Can Get It!' promises an evening of entertainment that will leave audiences tapping their feet and humming Gershwin's timeless melodies long after the curtain falls.

So, mark your calendars for April 12 to April 21, 2024, and prepare to be swept away by the Old Lyme Players' captivating performance of 'Nice Work If You Can Get It!' in this delightful return to the golden age of musical theater.