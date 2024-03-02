NexusBC Expands Senior Support Services in North Okanagan with Government Funding

Seniors in North Okanagan will now have more opportunities to age comfortably in their homes, thanks to a significant boost from the Government of Canada's Age Well At Home Initiative. This initiative aims to support low-income older adults and seniors in maintaining their independence by providing essential services that cater to their daily needs.

Advertisment

Enhanced Support for Community Elders

This two-year pilot project enables NexusBC Community Resource Centre to broaden the scope of its already successful programs, reaching a larger segment of the senior population in the area. According to North Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold, "Seniors in our communities want to remain in their homes as long as they can, and the Age Well At Home program helps them do so. We are fortunate to have NexusBC Community Resource Centre delivering this program in the North Okanagan." Services included in the Age Well At Home offerings range from light housekeeping and rides to appointments to grocery shopping, minor home maintenance, light yard work, and friendly visits. Additionally, an information and referral service is available at NexusBC's Vernon office to further assist seniors.

A Call for Community Involvement

Advertisment

While many of these services are offered by dedicated volunteers, there is an ongoing need for more community members to step forward, especially volunteer drivers in the Lumby area. Pam Myers, NexusBC executive director, highlighted the program's success and the continuous need for volunteers, stating, "We already have over 60 participants in this program with room for more. We have 20 volunteer drivers for this program, but we still need more, especially in the Lumby area, for those who need rides to Vernon for appointments."

Expanding Reach and Impact

The initiative not only underscores the importance of supporting seniors in living independently but also emphasizes the community's role in making this a reality. As the program seeks to expand, more low-income seniors in Vernon, Coldstream, Lumby, and Armstrong will have access to these critical services, enhancing their quality of life. For those interested in contributing to this cause, whether through volunteering or seeking assistance, NexusBC Community Resource Centre offers a gateway to making a meaningful difference in the lives of local seniors.

As the Age Well At Home program moves forward, its impact on the community and the lives of its seniors will undoubtedly grow. This effort reflects a broader commitment to ensuring that every senior has the support they need to live comfortably and with dignity in their own homes. For more information about this initiative or to learn how you can help, contact NexusBC Community Resource Centre.