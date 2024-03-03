Newton Police Launch Leo's Scavenger Hunt: Find Patches, Win Prizes in March

In an innovative community engagement effort, the Newton Police Department has introduced a unique scavenger hunt centered around Leo, their beloved community resource dog. Throughout March, residents have the opportunity to engage in this playful pursuit, with special police patches as the coveted treasure.

Advertisment

Scavenger Hunt Details

Starting from the first Monday of March and continuing every Monday at 3 p.m., Leo, accompanied by Officer Justin Lau, will conceal a special Leo police patch within one of Newton's villages. The precise location of the hidden patch will be disclosed through the department's social media channels, sparking a city-wide treasure hunt. This engaging activity not only promises fun and adventure but also strengthens the bond between the police force and the community it serves.

How to Participate

Advertisment

Participants eager to join the hunt must keep an eye on social media for the announcement of the hidden patch's location. Upon discovering the patch, the finder is encouraged to snap a photo and share it on the original social media post. Successful hunters will be rewarded with a Leo-themed prize, adding an extra layer of excitement to the quest. This initiative not only offers a tangible reward but also fosters a sense of camaraderie and community spirit among participants.

Impact on Community Engagement

This scavenger hunt represents a creative approach to community policing, leveraging the popular figure of Leo the dog to foster positive interactions between the Newton Police Department and the residents it serves. By incorporating elements of play and discovery, the department aims to build stronger, more trusting relationships within the community. Such initiatives underscore the potential of innovative, community-focused activities in enhancing public safety and community well-being.

The Newton Police Department's scavenger hunt with Leo is more than just a game; it's a testament to the power of community and the innovative ways in which law enforcement agencies can engage with their residents. As the hunt progresses, it promises to bring smiles, foster connections, and perhaps most importantly, create lasting memories for all those involved.