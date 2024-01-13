en English
Lifestyle

News24 Weekend Edition: A Tapestry of Human Experience, Cultural Celebration, and Societal Insights

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
This week’s edition of News24’s digital weekend magazine presents a rich tapestry of human experience, cultural celebration, and societal insights. The narratives span from personal journeys of love and fatherhood to the intersection of art and wildlife conservation, and the changing dynamics in holiday seasons and the world of wines. There’s also a glance at international affairs, a peek into the reality television scene, and the latest in technology and entertainment.

Moshe Ndiki’s Journey to Fatherhood

The journey of Moshe Ndiki, who found the courage to love anew and start a family in the aftermath of a difficult divorce, is a testament to resilience and love’s transformative power. The anticipation of fatherhood has stirred Ndiki into embracing his cultural rites and rituals, creating a nurturing environment for his twin boys conceived through surrogacy. His story serves as an inspiring example for those seeking to redefine family norms and structures.

The Artful Rhinos Initiative

The Emerging Artists Development Trust has launched the Artful Rhinos project, a unique endeavor that combines art with wildlife conservation. Local artists have painted rhino sculptures that are sold as merchandise, with proceeds benefiting both the artists and rhino conservation efforts. This project represents a creative and meaningful approach to wildlife conservation, reflecting the potential of art to inspire and effect change.

January: The New Holiday Season

As the holiday season shifts, January is emerging as a new vacation period. The quieter beaches and cities, in contrast to the bustling December holidays, offer a refreshing alternative for vacationers. This shift in holiday timing brings with it a new perspective on rest and relaxation, quietly challenging the traditional holiday norms.

Spotlight on South Africa’s Rosé Wine

In the world of wine, South Africa’s rosé category is gaining attention, showcasing its diversity and growing popularity. This comes at a time when global wine consumption is experiencing a decline, highlighting the unique appeal and resilience of South Africa’s rosé wine.

Noteworthy News

On the international front, questions are arising about King Charles’s tenure on the British throne, inspired by other monarchs stepping down. The reality television scene is heating up with the return of Nonku Williams for the fourth season of the Real Housewives of Durban. Other news includes the recovery of DJ Black Coffee after an accident, changes in MSC Cruises’ ship fleet in South Africa, and Volkswagen’s integration of ChatGPT technology in their vehicles. Wine enthusiasts can also anticipate a new bi-weekly newsletter from wine editor Daléne Fourie, and readers are invited to participate in various puzzles and quizzes.

0
Lifestyle Society South Africa
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

