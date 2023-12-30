en English
Lifestyle

News24 Announces Lotto and Lotto Plus Results for 31 December 2023

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:17 pm EST
News24 has shared the outcomes of the Lotto and Lotto Plus draws that occurred on Sunday, 31 December 2023. The results of the draw come as an invitation for individuals to test their luck by reviewing the payouts for the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2.

Winning Numbers and Jackpots

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were 09, 10, 15, 17, 35, 37 with a Bonus of 04. The Lotto Jackpot stood at €10,684,117, however, this draw saw no winners for the top prize. There were 88,129 winners across various tiers, and these winners have until 29th March 2024 to claim their prizes. Additionally, 87 winners of the Lotto Raffle code will each receive a prize of €500.00.

The winning numbers for Lotto Plus 1 were 02, 13, 18, 21, 26, 46 with a Bonus of 34, and for Lotto Plus 2, the numbers were 03, 13, 25, 37, 39, 48 with a Bonus of 17. Detailed payouts for each draw can be verified using the provided links.

Notable Winners of the Past

Over the year, several individuals have won millions in the Powerball and Lotto jackpots, with amounts ranging from R22 million to R128 million. Winners have expressed plans to upgrade their lifestyle, invest in education, and buy homes for their families. The youngest multimillionaire was a 28-year-old call centre agent from Pretoria who bagged over R72 million. A man from KZN, affected by floods, planned to use his R44 million jackpot win to purchase a safe family home. A retired man from the Western Cape claimed his winnings of R42.9 million from the November 25 lotto jackpot draw, with plans of buying homes for his families and investing the remaining money.

Interactive Content and News24 App

News24 not only provides lottery results but also offers various interactive content such as crosswords, word flowers, sudoku, and weekly news quizzes for reader engagement. Furthermore, News24 encourages users to download their mobile application from the Play or iTunes App stores. This would allow users to receive alerts immediately after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

New Bi-Weekly Newsletter by Daléne Fourie

Additionally, the platform promotes a new bi-weekly newsletter curated by wine editor Daléne Fourie, designed to serve as a comprehensive guide for wine enthusiasts.

Israel Ojoko

