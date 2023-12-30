en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:00 am EST
Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey

Actor and film producer, Arbaaz Khan, and his newlywed wife, make-up artist Shura Khan, were glimpsed at Mumbai airport, hand-in-hand, embarking on a holiday trip. The couple, who exchanged wedding vows on December 24, welcomed the new year with a journey together, casting radiant smiles and posing for the paparazzi before setting off.

Wedding Bells and A New Journey

Arbaaz and Shura’s marriage was an intimate affair, held at Shura’s sister’s residence. The actor announced the union on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message about the commencement of their lifetime journey. The wedding was graced by the presence of close friends and family, with everyone showering blessings and good wishes on the couple. In a special moment, Arbaaz serenaded his wife with a song from his popular film ‘Dabangg’.

Arbaaz Khan: A Prolific Presence in Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan has carved a name for himself in the Indian film industry, known for his memorable roles in movies such as ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’. Moreover, his role as a producer has been equally influential, with the ‘Dabangg’ series under his production banner. His chat show ‘The Invincibles’ further added to his diverse portfolio.

From Past to Present: Arbaaz’s Personal Life

Before finding love in Shura, Arbaaz was married to actress Malaika Arora for 19 years, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan. However, their journey together ended in 2017 when they decided to part ways. Arhaan is currently pursuing his education abroad, while Arbaaz has found a new beginning with Shura, marking an end to a chapter and the start of a new one.

0
India Lifestyle
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ayodhya Unveils New State-Of-The-Art Railway Station: A Milestone in Modernizing India's Travel Infrastructure

By Rafia Tasleem

Lata Mangeshkar Chowk Inaugurated in Ayodhya by PM Modi: A Tribute to the Music Icon's Legacy

By BNN Correspondents

Indian Army Bolsters Border Security with Armour-Piercing Proof Vehicles and AI Surveillance

By Rafia Tasleem

PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive in ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive in ...
heart comment 0
Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation
Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings
Indian Prime Minister Inaugurates $1.3 Billion Infrastructure Projects in Ayodhya

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Prime Minister Inaugurates $1.3 Billion Infrastructure Projects in Ayodhya
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics

By Salman Khan

Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Latest Headlines
World News
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
33 seconds
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
2 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
4 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
4 mins
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
5 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
6 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
6 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
7 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
10 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app