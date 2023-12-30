Newlyweds Arbaaz Khan and Shura Khan Embark on a New Year Journey

Actor and film producer, Arbaaz Khan, and his newlywed wife, make-up artist Shura Khan, were glimpsed at Mumbai airport, hand-in-hand, embarking on a holiday trip. The couple, who exchanged wedding vows on December 24, welcomed the new year with a journey together, casting radiant smiles and posing for the paparazzi before setting off.

Wedding Bells and A New Journey

Arbaaz and Shura’s marriage was an intimate affair, held at Shura’s sister’s residence. The actor announced the union on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message about the commencement of their lifetime journey. The wedding was graced by the presence of close friends and family, with everyone showering blessings and good wishes on the couple. In a special moment, Arbaaz serenaded his wife with a song from his popular film ‘Dabangg’.

Arbaaz Khan: A Prolific Presence in Bollywood

Arbaaz Khan has carved a name for himself in the Indian film industry, known for his memorable roles in movies such as ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’. Moreover, his role as a producer has been equally influential, with the ‘Dabangg’ series under his production banner. His chat show ‘The Invincibles’ further added to his diverse portfolio.

From Past to Present: Arbaaz’s Personal Life

Before finding love in Shura, Arbaaz was married to actress Malaika Arora for 19 years, with whom he shares a son, Arhaan. However, their journey together ended in 2017 when they decided to part ways. Arhaan is currently pursuing his education abroad, while Arbaaz has found a new beginning with Shura, marking an end to a chapter and the start of a new one.