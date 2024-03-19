New Zealand Coffin Clubs: Seniors Craft DIY Caskets, Breaking Death Taboos

New Zealand's innovative approach to confronting mortality is gaining attention through the emergence of 'coffin clubs.' Here, elderly individuals gather to design and construct their own caskets, a practice that not only demystifies death but also injects a sense of humor and personalization into the process. The Hawke's Bay Coffin Club in Hastings is a prime example, where members, including car enthusiast Kevin Heyward and motorcycle aficionado Jim Thorne, channel their passions into creating unique final resting places.

Advertisment

Empowering Conversations About Death

By providing a forum for open discussion about death and end-of-life planning, coffin clubs help members confront and accept their mortality. This approach not only empowers individuals to take control of their final moments but also offers a creative outlet for expressing their identities and interests. From caskets shaped like vintage cars to those adorned with motorcycle tracks, the clubs encourage a personalized approach to funeral arrangements.

Supporting the Community

Advertisment

In addition to aiding members in their personal coffin projects, these clubs play a significant role in supporting the wider community. They offer assistance to grieving families by donating uniquely designed coffins and build ash boxes for local crematoriums. Particularly poignant is their contribution of small coffins for infants, provided free of charge to hospitals and families in need, a gesture that offers comfort and solace during unimaginably difficult times.

Challenging Funeral Costs

With the average funeral cost in New Zealand reaching upwards of NZ$10,000, coffin clubs offer an economical alternative. Members can save on expenses by building their own caskets, an option that is both financially practical and emotionally meaningful. The clubs' activities challenge the traditional funeral industry's prices, promoting a more accessible and individualized approach to death care.

Through humor, creativity, and community support, New Zealand's coffin clubs are transforming the way people think about and prepare for death. By personalizing the final journey, members find comfort and acceptance in their mortality, while also providing a valuable service to their community. This unique approach to death care not only alleviates the financial burden of funerals but also fosters a healthier, more open conversation about death and dying.