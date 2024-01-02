en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Year’s Sales 2024: Unprecedented Discounts Across Multiple Categories

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:00 pm EST
New Year’s Sales 2024: Unprecedented Discounts Across Multiple Categories

As the New Year 2024 unfolds, consumers are presented with a plethora of New Year’s sales spanning diverse categories. From the latest electronics to essential home items, fashion, and wellness products, retailers are offering discounts tailored to cater to different needs. These sales are a golden opportunity for shoppers to acquire coveted items at slashed prices, proving particularly beneficial for budget-conscious consumers as they make purchases in the new year.

Noteworthy Categories and Retailers

Standout categories featuring sales encompass televisions, cookware, mattresses, footwear, clothing, gaming consoles, vacuums, home essentials, food and beverages, toys, pet supplies, streaming services, and beauty products. Amazon emerges as a prime retailer offering a broad array of deals. Amazon Prime members are privy to additional shopping benefits such as free and expedited shipping, enhancing the value of these deals.

Other retailers like HexClad and Walmart are also noteworthy for their substantial discounts on products including cookware, kitchen essentials, groceries, and general home goods. These sales are not stagnant but dynamic, with some lasting throughout January and others concluding within a week.

Specific Discounts across Retailers

Amazon’s New Year’s sales encompass a vast selection, whether consumers are seeking smart technology, toys, home goods, or everyday essentials. With its competitive pricing, Amazon ensures these items are affordable for shoppers in the new year.

Other retailers are not far behind. Walmart, for instance, has launched significant sales to inaugurate 2024, including a lightweight, powerful, and allergen-free Shark vacuum for $125 off, a 50-inch smart TV with vibrant 4K picture quality and Dolby Vision HDR for just $248, and a Sgin 15.6 inch laptop with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB internal drive for $75 off.

Benefits of New Year Sales

These New Year’s sales provide massive discounts on a variety of products from retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Target. Consumers can find deals on winter gear, home products, exercise and wellness equipment, kitchen essentials, beauty products, and more. With discounts as steep as 60% off on a knife set, a KitchenAid stand mixer for $240, up to 46% off on Our Place products, and up to 65% off on select kitchenware at Home Depot, the savings are substantial.

This period is undoubtedly a favorable time for consumers. The wide-ranging sales enable shoppers to make economical purchases, fulfilling their needs while also catering to their desires. As we delve deeper into 2024, these New Year’s sales present an excellent opportunity for consumers to save significantly on their purchases across multiple categories.

0
Business Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UiPath Inc's Stock Fluctuates Amid Strong Growth Potential

By BNN Correspondents

New Year Ushers in Financial Guidance, Record Tesla Sales, and Labor Strife

By Bijay Laxmi

Keelham Farm Shop Shuts Down: A Victim of Economic Pressures

By Dil Bar Irshad

James River Group Holdings Ltd: Stock Price Dips Amid Lawsuit and Rating Downgrade

By Saboor Bayat

Morgan Stanley Acquires Significant Stake in NKT A/S ...
@Business · 2 mins
Morgan Stanley Acquires Significant Stake in NKT A/S ...
heart comment 0
South Dakota’s NorthWestern Energy Proposes 11.4% Rate Hike amid Regulatory Negotiations

By BNN Correspondents

South Dakota's NorthWestern Energy Proposes 11.4% Rate Hike amid Regulatory Negotiations
Citigroup Inc’s Stock Experiences Slight Fluctuations; Predicted to Double Over Next Three Years

By Hadeel Hashem

Citigroup Inc's Stock Experiences Slight Fluctuations; Predicted to Double Over Next Three Years
Morgan Stanley Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S

By Wojciech Zylm

Morgan Stanley Surpasses 5% Ownership Threshold in NKT A/S
Bell Wireless Customers Brace for Price Hike in February 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Bell Wireless Customers Brace for Price Hike in February 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
27 seconds
From Homelessness and Leukemia to a Neuroscience Degree: The Inspiring Journey of Dallas Salas
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
33 seconds
First Documented Case of Post-Covid-19 Acute Labyrinthitis in a Teenager
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
38 seconds
New Risk Factors for Onset of Parkinson's Disease Unearthed
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
1 min
Barry I. Gold: A Pioneer in Pharmacology and Advocate for Addiction Awareness
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
2 mins
Leeds United's Looming Exodus: 2024 to Bring Significant Roster Changes
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
2 mins
Thomas Dale Girls' Basketball Team Undefeated; High School Players Surpass Career Milestones
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
3 mins
Tony Blair Institute Urges UK Chancellor to Implement Road Pricing Amid Rising EV Use
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
3 mins
Jordan Not Considering Economic Crossing Point with As-Suwayda Amid Protests and Border Tensions
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
3 mins
Johns Hopkins Graduate Renee Liu Wins Prestigious Schwarzman Scholarship
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app