en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Year’s Day 2024: Store and Restaurant Operating Hours

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
New Year’s Day 2024: Store and Restaurant Operating Hours

As the clock struck midnight and the New Year dawned, many might find themselves in need of last-minute groceries or looking for dining options. Despite January 1st being a federal holiday, numerous stores and restaurants stay open to cater to these needs, although with varied operating hours.

Open Stores and Varied Operating Hours

Most national retailers, grocery stores, and restaurant chains remain open on New Year’s Day. Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and Home Depot are among those that continue their services on the first day of the year, albeit some with reduced hours. It’s worth remembering, however, that specific store hours may differ by location, so a quick online check before leaving home would be a prudent move.

Exceptions to the Rule

Not all businesses keep their doors open on New Year’s Day. Costco, notable for its firm stance on maintaining employee welfare, is known to close on seven U.S. holidays, with New Year’s Day included in the list. Texas Roadhouse and some other retail stores also opt to remain closed on this day. While some businesses like Walmart and Target continue their regular hours, others, such as CVS and Walgreens, might have differing pharmacy hours.

Planning Ahead for the Holiday

Business hours for the holiday are not just limited to these major stores. Other chains like Albertsons, Home Depot, IKEA, Kroger, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Meijer, Rite Aid, Safeway, Sheetz, and 7-Eleven also stay open on New Year’s Day. Companies such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Best Buy, H-E-B, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Aldi, Home Depot, IKEA, Lowe’s, JCPenney, Macy’s, and Kohl’s, all maintain specific operating hours for the New Year holiday. With these details at hand, consumers can plan their day efficiently, ensuring they get everything they need without any undue hassle.

0
Business Lifestyle United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Milksha Exits Singapore Market: An Indicator of Beverage Chains' Challenges

By Waqas Arain

Portugal's Madeira Region Announces Increase in Minimum Wage Rates

By BNN Correspondents

New Zealand's Housing Market: A Forecast of Price Gains in 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

New Zealand Grapples with a Surge in Collective Debt: An Overview

By Mazhar Abbas

Humane's AI Pin: A Futuristic Vision or a High-Priced Gimmick? ...
@AI & ML · 9 mins
Humane's AI Pin: A Futuristic Vision or a High-Priced Gimmick? ...
heart comment 0
Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Hikes Parking Rates by 33%, Encourages Use of Public Transit

By BNN Correspondents

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur Hikes Parking Rates by 33%, Encourages Use of Public Transit
Tech Giant’s Busy Year Ahead & Promising Investment Landscape in 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Tech Giant's Busy Year Ahead & Promising Investment Landscape in 2024
Zomato Celebrates Record-Breaking New Year’s Eve: CEO Reacts to Viral 125 Roti Order

By Dil Bar Irshad

Zomato Celebrates Record-Breaking New Year's Eve: CEO Reacts to Viral 125 Roti Order
2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Irish Budget: A Response to the Cost of Living Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
3 mins
New Jersey's Landmark Laws: A Shift in Healthcare and Finance
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
4 mins
The Global West at Stake: Possible Implications of Trump's Return to the White House
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
5 mins
RSAF's Rescue 10 Conducts Successful Medical Evacuation on New Year's Eve
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
7 mins
Fireworks-Related Injuries Rise in Bicol Region During New Year Celebrations
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
8 mins
Auckland Woman Celebrates 50 Years of Life After Kidney Transplant
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
8 mins
2023: A Year of Revelations in Relationships- From Feeld to Sexless Crises
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
9 mins
A Year of Change: New Zealand's 2023 Journey Through Economic Challenges and Political Shifts
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
9 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
10 mins
Malaysian 'Dubai Move' Rumors Dismissed as Illusion by Umno Leader
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
9 mins
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
10 mins
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
55 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
1 hour
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
2 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
2 hours
Global Events of January 1, 2024: A Day of Conflict, Calamity, and Commemoration
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app