New Year’s Day 2024: Store and Restaurant Operating Hours

As the clock struck midnight and the New Year dawned, many might find themselves in need of last-minute groceries or looking for dining options. Despite January 1st being a federal holiday, numerous stores and restaurants stay open to cater to these needs, although with varied operating hours.

Open Stores and Varied Operating Hours

Most national retailers, grocery stores, and restaurant chains remain open on New Year’s Day. Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and Home Depot are among those that continue their services on the first day of the year, albeit some with reduced hours. It’s worth remembering, however, that specific store hours may differ by location, so a quick online check before leaving home would be a prudent move.

Exceptions to the Rule

Not all businesses keep their doors open on New Year’s Day. Costco, notable for its firm stance on maintaining employee welfare, is known to close on seven U.S. holidays, with New Year’s Day included in the list. Texas Roadhouse and some other retail stores also opt to remain closed on this day. While some businesses like Walmart and Target continue their regular hours, others, such as CVS and Walgreens, might have differing pharmacy hours.

Planning Ahead for the Holiday

Business hours for the holiday are not just limited to these major stores. Other chains like Albertsons, Home Depot, IKEA, Kroger, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Meijer, Rite Aid, Safeway, Sheetz, and 7-Eleven also stay open on New Year’s Day. Companies such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club, Best Buy, H-E-B, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, CVS Pharmacy, Walgreens, Aldi, Home Depot, IKEA, Lowe’s, JCPenney, Macy’s, and Kohl’s, all maintain specific operating hours for the New Year holiday. With these details at hand, consumers can plan their day efficiently, ensuring they get everything they need without any undue hassle.