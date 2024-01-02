en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Italy

New Year’s Day 2024: Global Plunge into Cold Waters Marks Fresh Start

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:23 pm EST
New Year’s Day 2024: Global Plunge into Cold Waters Marks Fresh Start

New Year’s Day 2024 marked a continuation of a time-honored tradition that spans across continents and cultures: the exhilarating plunge into cold waters. From the shores of Dunkirk in France to the beaches of Boston in the United States, from the ancient city of Rome in Italy to the vibrant scene at Coney Island, New York, thousands of individuals celebrated the first day of the year by immersing themselves in frigid waters, symbolizing a fresh start and cleansing of the previous year’s struggles.

Record-Breaking Participation at Coney Island

At the forefront of this global celebration was the 121st annual Coney Island Polar Bear Club New Year’s Day plunge, which saw a record-setting number of participants. This event, the oldest winter bathing organization in the United States, serves as not just a festive gathering but also a philanthropic one, as participants raise funds for the local community.

Canadians Brave the Cold for Charity

Similar scenes unfolded across Canada, where several polar bear plunges took place in various regions, from Nova Scotia to Ontario. Despite the cancellation of the annual Herring Cove Polar Bear Dip due to the COVID-19 pandemic, swimmers in Nova Scotia found an alternative at Queensland Beach. In Oakville, Ontario, about 850 people participated in a plunge at Coronation Park, which managed to raise $100,000 towards projects providing clean water in developing countries.

Communal Spirit Unites Participants

This tradition of New Year’s Day plunge is much more than a simple swim in cold water. It’s a testament to the unifying power of communal experiences. Whether it’s the thousands who gather at Tybee Island, Georgia, to support local projects or those at Coney Island, raising over $124,000 for local organizations, this event is an embodiment of community spirit. Despite the logistical changes brought about by the pandemic era, participants continue to find joy in these festivities, creating personal traditions and memories.

From New York to Boston, from Halifax to Vancouver, the New Year’s Day polar bear dips are a testament to the shared human desire for new beginnings and the strength of communal experiences in marking the passage of time. Participants, often donned in festive attire, brave the chilly temperatures for a cause, making the day not just about individual renewal, but collective betterment as well.

0
Italy Lifestyle United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Shannen Doherty's 'Bucket List' Trip to Italy: An Adventure Amidst Adversity

By Quadri Adejumo

Italian MP Investigated as Accidental New Year's Shooting Stirs Controversy

By Quadri Adejumo

Mystery of the Beavers: A 500-Year Comeback Sparks Debate in Italy

By Quadri Adejumo

Venice to Implement New Regulations to Manage Tourism

By Quadri Adejumo

Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111 ...
@Health · 7 hours
Italy Mourns the Death of Its Oldest Man, Tripoli Giannini, at 111 ...
heart comment 0
Pope Francis Denounces Violence Against Women Amid Italy’s Femicide Crisis

By Quadri Adejumo

Pope Francis Denounces Violence Against Women Amid Italy's Femicide Crisis
Pope Francis Condemns Violence Against Women in New Year Homily

By Shivani Chauhan

Pope Francis Condemns Violence Against Women in New Year Homily
Diving into 2024: Italians Celebrate New Year with Traditional Tiber River Plunge

By Quadri Adejumo

Diving into 2024: Italians Celebrate New Year with Traditional Tiber River Plunge
Pope Francis Stands Against Violence Towards Women Amid Italy’s Introspection

By Quadri Adejumo

Pope Francis Stands Against Violence Towards Women Amid Italy's Introspection
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats
2 mins
South Korea, US to Bolster Extended Deterrence Regime in Response to North Korea Threats
The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank
6 mins
The Echoes of Apartheid: Israel's Policies and the Fragmentation of the West Bank
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Speech
9 mins
Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year's Speech
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
12 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Trump's Eligibility Under Scrutiny Amid Legal Challenges
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
12 mins
Former Scottish Minister, Alex Salmond, Gifted Piece of Stone of Scone
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
17 mins
Wangphu Community Calls for Responsive Governance Amid Neglect
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
19 mins
First Baby of 2024 Born at Guelph General Hospital
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
22 mins
New Year's Day Fracas at the Philadelphia Mummers Parade Sparks Debate
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
26 mins
Last-minute Flight Cancellations Leave Athletes, Including Tukiso, in a Lurch
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
3 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
4 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
4 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
5 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
6 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
6 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app