New Year, New Life: Carroll Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:17 pm EST
As the world welcomed the new year, Carroll Hospital in Manchester, Maryland, celebrated the arrival of its first baby of 2024. At precisely 4:40 p.m. on January 1, Leanna Maple Mancha was born, coinciding with her due date. Her proud parents, 27-year-old Shelby Bonner and 26-year-old Dennis ‘DJ’ Mancha Jr., both Manchester residents, described their journey into parenthood as an indescribable experience filled with profound love.

First-Time Parents with Deep Rooted Connections

Shelby and DJ, alumni of Manchester Valley High School, have enjoyed a three-year relationship culminating in the birth of their first child. Leanna, a healthy baby girl, weighed in at 6 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured 20.25 inches in length at birth. The couple underscores the strong family support system that awaits their daughter, with multiple sets of eager grandparents ready to shower her with love and affection.

The Story Behind Leanna’s Name

The newborn’s name reflects a beautiful blend of family tradition and natural aesthetics. Leanna was inspired by her maternal grandmother’s middle name, while Maple, a name her father found pleasing, adds a natural touch. The naming of their first child was a joint effort, with each parent contributing equally.

A Normal Pregnancy and a Long Labor

Shelby’s pregnancy was relatively routine, complete with the usual discomforts. However, her labor was long – spanning over 30 hours. She spent about 12 hours at Carroll Hospital on New Year’s Eve before returning the next day to give birth to Leanna. Despite the lengthy labor, the joy of welcoming their first child made every moment worthwhile.

The Birth Trend at Carroll Hospital

Interestingly, Carroll Hospital reported a dip in births in 2023, with a total of 918 babies born, marking a decrease from the 1,023 births in 2022. Whether this trend will continue into 2024 remains to be seen, but for now, the hospital and the Mancha family are rejoicing in the arrival of Leanna Maple Mancha, the first baby of the new year.

