Lifestyle

New Year, New Goals: Senior Women Share Resolutions for 2024

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:51 am EST
New Year, New Goals: Senior Women Share Resolutions for 2024

On the cusp of 2024, as the effervescence of a new year’s dawn permeated the air, three extraordinary women, residents at Sunrise at East 56th, a senior living facility in Manhattan, New York, shared their unique New Year’s resolutions. Armed with a lifetime of wisdom and experience, these women, all in their twilight years, have embraced the quintessence of the new year – a perpetual opportunity for growth, change, and personal development.

Goals Rooted in Wisdom

At the age of 99, Barbara Fleischman has crafted a resolution that is a testimony to her indomitable spirit. She resolves to be less judgmental, a pursuit of inner peace and understanding that transcends the mundane. Simultaneously, she intends to savor life’s simple pleasures, such as relishing desserts, unshackled by the guilt of indulgence that often plagues our golden years. Her resolution reverberates with an ageless truth – enjoyment and self-love should never be age-dependent.

Acceptance and Activity

For Lois Hummel, at a spry 90 years, her New Year’s resolution is an extension of an accomplishment. Having successfully walked across the Brooklyn Bridge, she plans to continue her active lifestyle. At the heart of her resolution is acceptance – a realization that happiness lies in embracing life as it unfolds. Her resolution is a beacon, illuminating the path to contentment through acceptance and activity.

Unyielding Aspirations

Even after a tumultuous recovery from a fall, Dolores Wharton, 96, holds steadfast to her aspirations. Her resolution for the new year? To walk unaided into her favorite stores, a testament to her resilience and undying spirit. Moreover, she underscores the importance of harmonious interactions and advocates for the advancement of women in corporate roles. Her resolution is a rallying cry for equality and harmony, resonating with the timeless struggle for female empowerment.

These women’s New Year’s resolutions are not mere annual rituals but encapsulate a profound message. They underscore the importance of continual growth, learning, and acceptance, irrespective of age. Furthermore, they challenge the societal notion that personal improvement and goal-setting are solely the pursuits of the young, echoing the idea that ambition and aspiration know no age.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

