New Year, New Changes: Navigating the Cost of Living in 2024

As the world welcomes the dawn of 2024, changes in various aspects of life, including fee increases and relief measures for the cost of living, are set to impact individuals globally. These changes, while diverse in their nature and extent, carry implications for many and are predicted to significantly influence day-to-day life.

Adjustments to Offset Inflation

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has implemented measures to adjust for inflation, promising slightly larger paychecks for many Americans. These cost of living adjustments, including changes on taxes, wages, and Social Security payments, are designed to aid consumers grappling with inflation and high prices. New tax brackets, increased standard deductions, higher contribution limits for tax-deferred retirement plans, and adjustments to tax withholding tables are among the significant changes.

Minimum Wage Hike

Over 20 states have raised the minimum wage at the year’s beginning, with the highest minimum wage reaching $16 to $17. This increment will affect almost 10 million workers, with more than half of them being women. Despite this, research suggests that the minimum wage in almost every location in the United States falls short of a living wage, which should be closer to $25 an hour.

Medication and Healthcare

2024 sees major price hikes on everyday medications, with approximately 500 drugs increasing in cost. However, President Joe Biden proposes to counterbalance this by unveiling 10 pricy drugs at reduced rates later in the year. While companies like GlaxoSmithKline and Eli Lilly are reducing rates on select medications, Pfizer is set to have the most price increases this month.

Changes in Personal Finances

New rules and regulations affecting personal finances are coming into effect this year. The changes range from an increase in the Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) limit to the end of a fuel tax relief program in Alberta, and from new federal rules for determining remote workers’ province of employment to new obligations for employers in B.C. when their workers are injured.

Wide-ranging Price Increases

With the onset of 2024, a range of price increases has come into effect, largely due to the imposition of increased Value Added Taxes (VAT). Charges for telecommunications, gas prices, fuel, food items, and transportation directly connected with the cost of living are among the sectors affected.

While inflation is slowly easing, many households continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis. Research indicates that 2 million households in the UK have had to unplug their fridge or freezer to keep bills low, and 2.8 million people have run into debt to pay for food. The final cost of living payment of £299 will be paid between February 6, 2024 and February 22, 2024 for certain benefit recipients.