en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

New Year, New Car: Edmunds’ Picks to Align With Your Resolutions

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 am EST
New Year, New Car: Edmunds’ Picks to Align With Your Resolutions

The dawn of a new year often brings with it the promise of change, symbolized in the form of a New Year’s resolution. This year, consider coupling your resolution with the purchase of a new car, a tangible reminder of your commitment. Edmunds’ car experts have curated a list of vehicles that align with common resolutions, each with their own unique features and starting prices.

Toyota GR Corolla: Fitness Resolution

For those looking to embody a fitness resolution, the Toyota GR Corolla manifests the spirit of strength and endurance. Its impressive 300 horsepower and performance-tuned all-wheel drive is a testament to power and agility. With a starting price of $37,195, it’s a fitting choice for those seeking performance and inspiration in their journey towards fitness.

Ford Bronco: Adventure Resolution

For adventurers yearning to explore the great outdoors, the Ford Bronco is recommended. Its off-roading capabilities promise thrilling escapades into the wilderness. Starting at $41,025, it’s a wise investment for those resolved to experience new adventures this year.

Hyundai Ioniq 6: Trying New Things

Individuals keen on embracing new experiences, particularly in the realm of technology, might find the Hyundai Ioniq 6 appealing. This electric vehicle boasts a range of up to 361 miles on a single charge, heralding a greener, more sustainable future. Starting at $43,565, it’s a bold choice for those ready to transition into the electric vehicle landscape.

Nissan Versa: Saving Money

For those with a resolution to save more money, the Nissan Versa offers affordability without compromising on safety features. With a starting price of $17,405, it’s a budget-friendly choice that does not skimp on necessities, serving as a daily reminder of financial discipline.

Mercedes-Benz GLB: Socializing More

Lastly, for those aiming to socialize more this year, the Mercedes-Benz GLB is an ideal option. Its compact size masks a roomy interior, perfect for accommodating friends and family. Coupled with quick performance and a starting price of $45,600, it’s a stylish option for those intending to be more sociable.

In conclusion, the choice of a new car can serve as a powerful motivational tool to keep your New Year’s resolutions in check. Whether it’s a testament to fitness, a beacon of adventure, an emblem of technological progress, a symbol of financial discipline, or a catalyst for socializing, each vehicle presents an opportunity to reinforce your commitment to your resolution.

0
Automotive Lifestyle
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DriveItAway's CEO Shares 2023 Achievements, 2024 Growth Strategies in Year-End Message

By Muhammad Jawad

2024 Kickstarts with a Spate of SUV Launches: Choices Galore for Automotive Enthusiasts

By Rafia Tasleem

Delivery Agent Switches to Horseback Amidst Truckers' Protests

By Nimrah Khatoon

Rising Transport Costs Drive Car Ownership in Ghana: An Exploration of Fuel-Efficient Cars and 2024's Best Picks

By Ebenezer Mensah

Aeva Technologies to Supply 4D LiDAR Technology to Leading Automotive ...
@Automotive · 30 mins
Aeva Technologies to Supply 4D LiDAR Technology to Leading Automotive ...
heart comment 0
Indian E-Rickshaw ‘City Pod’ Shines at Netherlands E-Mobility Expo

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian E-Rickshaw 'City Pod' Shines at Netherlands E-Mobility Expo
Jeep India Boosts 2024 Lineup with Advanced Safety Technology

By Rafia Tasleem

Jeep India Boosts 2024 Lineup with Advanced Safety Technology
Toyota Kirloskar Motor Implements Management Reshuffle to Align with Strategic Realignment

By Dil Bar Irshad

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Implements Management Reshuffle to Align with Strategic Realignment
YouTuber Adam LZ Reimagines Nissan GT-R R32 as a ‘Safari GTR’

By BNN Correspondents

YouTuber Adam LZ Reimagines Nissan GT-R R32 as a 'Safari GTR'
Latest Headlines
World News
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
17 seconds
Revamp Your Skincare Routine in 2024 with Dr. Michelle Henry's Expert Advice
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
24 seconds
Christmas Day Showdown: NFL Triumphs Over NBA in TV Ratings
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
43 seconds
Sandpoint Bulldogs Triumph Over Lewiston Bengals in Inland Empire League Matchup
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
58 seconds
Akero Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
1 min
Passionate Eagles Fan Goes Viral: A Testament to the Loyalty of Sports Fans
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
1 min
Unexpected Global Events Mark the Start of 2024: Japan Airlines Jet Collision and More
Eric Gray: The New York Giants' Potential Game-Changer in the 2024 Season
2 mins
Eric Gray: The New York Giants' Potential Game-Changer in the 2024 Season
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
3 mins
GLP-1 Receptor Agonists: A Game Changer in Obesity Treatment, but Access Remains a Challenge
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis
3 mins
Police Sub-Inspector's Attempted Suicide Shocks Patna, Highlights Mental Health Crisis
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app