New Year, New Car: Edmunds’ Picks to Align With Your Resolutions
The dawn of a new year often brings with it the promise of change, symbolized in the form of a New Year’s resolution. This year, consider coupling your resolution with the purchase of a new car, a tangible reminder of your commitment. Edmunds’ car experts have curated a list of vehicles that align with common resolutions, each with their own unique features and starting prices.
Toyota GR Corolla: Fitness Resolution
For those looking to embody a fitness resolution, the Toyota GR Corolla manifests the spirit of strength and endurance. Its impressive 300 horsepower and performance-tuned all-wheel drive is a testament to power and agility. With a starting price of $37,195, it’s a fitting choice for those seeking performance and inspiration in their journey towards fitness.
Ford Bronco: Adventure Resolution
For adventurers yearning to explore the great outdoors, the Ford Bronco is recommended. Its off-roading capabilities promise thrilling escapades into the wilderness. Starting at $41,025, it’s a wise investment for those resolved to experience new adventures this year.
Hyundai Ioniq 6: Trying New Things
Individuals keen on embracing new experiences, particularly in the realm of technology, might find the Hyundai Ioniq 6 appealing. This electric vehicle boasts a range of up to 361 miles on a single charge, heralding a greener, more sustainable future. Starting at $43,565, it’s a bold choice for those ready to transition into the electric vehicle landscape.
Nissan Versa: Saving Money
For those with a resolution to save more money, the Nissan Versa offers affordability without compromising on safety features. With a starting price of $17,405, it’s a budget-friendly choice that does not skimp on necessities, serving as a daily reminder of financial discipline.
Mercedes-Benz GLB: Socializing More
Lastly, for those aiming to socialize more this year, the Mercedes-Benz GLB is an ideal option. Its compact size masks a roomy interior, perfect for accommodating friends and family. Coupled with quick performance and a starting price of $45,600, it’s a stylish option for those intending to be more sociable.
In conclusion, the choice of a new car can serve as a powerful motivational tool to keep your New Year’s resolutions in check. Whether it’s a testament to fitness, a beacon of adventure, an emblem of technological progress, a symbol of financial discipline, or a catalyst for socializing, each vehicle presents an opportunity to reinforce your commitment to your resolution.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments