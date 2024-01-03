New Year, New Car: Edmunds’ Picks to Align With Your Resolutions

The dawn of a new year often brings with it the promise of change, symbolized in the form of a New Year’s resolution. This year, consider coupling your resolution with the purchase of a new car, a tangible reminder of your commitment. Edmunds’ car experts have curated a list of vehicles that align with common resolutions, each with their own unique features and starting prices.

Toyota GR Corolla: Fitness Resolution

For those looking to embody a fitness resolution, the Toyota GR Corolla manifests the spirit of strength and endurance. Its impressive 300 horsepower and performance-tuned all-wheel drive is a testament to power and agility. With a starting price of $37,195, it’s a fitting choice for those seeking performance and inspiration in their journey towards fitness.

Ford Bronco: Adventure Resolution

For adventurers yearning to explore the great outdoors, the Ford Bronco is recommended. Its off-roading capabilities promise thrilling escapades into the wilderness. Starting at $41,025, it’s a wise investment for those resolved to experience new adventures this year.

Hyundai Ioniq 6: Trying New Things

Individuals keen on embracing new experiences, particularly in the realm of technology, might find the Hyundai Ioniq 6 appealing. This electric vehicle boasts a range of up to 361 miles on a single charge, heralding a greener, more sustainable future. Starting at $43,565, it’s a bold choice for those ready to transition into the electric vehicle landscape.

Nissan Versa: Saving Money

For those with a resolution to save more money, the Nissan Versa offers affordability without compromising on safety features. With a starting price of $17,405, it’s a budget-friendly choice that does not skimp on necessities, serving as a daily reminder of financial discipline.

Mercedes-Benz GLB: Socializing More

Lastly, for those aiming to socialize more this year, the Mercedes-Benz GLB is an ideal option. Its compact size masks a roomy interior, perfect for accommodating friends and family. Coupled with quick performance and a starting price of $45,600, it’s a stylish option for those intending to be more sociable.

In conclusion, the choice of a new car can serve as a powerful motivational tool to keep your New Year’s resolutions in check. Whether it’s a testament to fitness, a beacon of adventure, an emblem of technological progress, a symbol of financial discipline, or a catalyst for socializing, each vehicle presents an opportunity to reinforce your commitment to your resolution.