New Organic Snacks by Once Upon a Farm: Fruit & Veggie Puffs, Coconut Melts, and Tractor Wheels™ Toddler Soft-Baked Bars

Once Upon a Farm, a trusted childhood nutrition brand, announces its expansion into the baby and toddler pantry snack category. This venture brings forth three new organic snack lines: Fruit & Veggie Puffs, Coconut Melts, and Tractor WheelsTM Toddler Soft-Baked Bars. Scheduled for preorder online and select retailers nationwide in March 2024, these snacks aim to provide high-quality, organic ingredients while promoting self-feeding and essential developmental milestones in young children.

Advertisment

A Trio of Organic Delights: Fruit & Veggie Puffs, Coconut Melts, and Tractor WheelsTM Toddler Soft-Baked Bars

Once Upon a Farm's foray into the pantry snack segment presents parents with wholesome, convenient options for their little ones. The new product range consists of:

Fruit & Veggie Puffs : A delightful blend of organic fruits and vegetables, these puffs offer a tasty and nutritious snack for babies and toddlers.

: A delightful blend of organic fruits and vegetables, these puffs offer a tasty and nutritious snack for babies and toddlers. Coconut Melts : A creamy and delectable snack made from organic coconut milk, these melts are unsweetened, unsalted, and free from artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives.

: A creamy and delectable snack made from organic coconut milk, these melts are unsweetened, unsalted, and free from artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Tractor WheelsTM Toddler Soft-Baked Bars: These soft-baked bars are crafted with simple and clean ingredient lists, prioritizing organic whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. Packed with nutrients, they make for an ideal on-the-go snack.

Advertisment

Promoting Self-Feeding and Developmental Milestones

Once Upon a Farm's new snack lines are designed to encourage self-feeding in babies and toddlers, fostering independence and fine motor skill development. The Fruit & Veggie Puffs and Coconut Melts dissolve easily, ensuring safe consumption for children just beginning their solids journey. Meanwhile, the Tractor WheelsTM Toddler Soft-Baked Bars cater to older toddlers, offering a satisfying and healthy snack that aids in the development of crucial chewing and swallowing abilities.

Shelf-Stable and Easily Accessible

Recognizing the need for convenience in today's fast-paced world, Once Upon a Farm's new organic snack lines are shelf-stable. This feature ensures that parents can stock up on these nutritious options without worrying about spoilage or refrigeration requirements. The snacks will be available for preorder online and in select retailers nationwide, making it easier for parents to access these high-quality, organic products.

In conclusion, Once Upon a Farm's expansion into the baby and toddler pantry snack category with the launch of Fruit & Veggie Puffs, Coconut Melts, and Tractor WheelsTM Toddler Soft-Baked Bars caters to the growing demand for organic, wholesome snack options that promote self-feeding and essential developmental milestones in young children. Parents can look forward to these new products becoming available for preorder online and in select retailers nationwide in March 2024.