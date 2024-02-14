New England's Top Romantic Hotels for an Unforgettable Valentine's Day Getaway

This Valentine's Day, let Time Out be your guide to the most romantic hotels in New England. Nestled within the picturesque landscapes of Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Vermont, these luxurious accommodations promise an unforgettable experience for couples seeking a cozy getaway.

New England's Top Three Romantic Retreats

The Wauwinet on Nantucket, Massachusetts, offers breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and access to a private beach. The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, Rhode Island, boasts opulent rooms with wood-burning fireplaces and exquisite ocean views. For those who prefer the serene beauty of the Vermont countryside, Twin Farms in Barnard provides an idyllic setting with its charming cottages and fine dining.

Amenities Designed for Romance

Each of these top-rated hotels offers amenities tailored to create a romantic atmosphere. From hot tubs and spa facilities to complimentary breakfasts and exceptional customer service, no detail is overlooked in ensuring your stay is truly memorable.

Setting the Stage for Love

As Time Out magazine emphasizes, the right hotel can set the stage for romance at any time of year. Whether you're planning a Valentine's Day escape or simply looking to rekindle the spark, these New England retreats offer the perfect backdrop for creating cherished memories.

In addition to the top three hotels mentioned above, Time Out has also recognized ten other romantic hotels in the New England region:

Boston Luxury Rooms

Bennington South Shire

Hallowell, Burlington Residence Inn

Eastham Whalewalk Inn Spa

Manchester Hampton Inn Suites

Bath Pryor House B&B

Mystic

North Conway Buttonwood Inn

Bangor Residence Inn

With their luxurious accommodations and attentive service, these hotels invite couples to indulge in a romantic retreat amidst the natural beauty and rich history of New England.

This Valentine's Day, consider one of these enchanting destinations as you embark on an unforgettable journey with your loved one. As Time Out magazine eloquently states, "Love is in the details, and these romantic hotels have mastered the art of creating a truly special experience."