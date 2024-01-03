en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

New Community Gathering Spot in Westerville: Family Room Coffee and Bake Shop

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:38 pm EST
New Community Gathering Spot in Westerville: Family Room Coffee and Bake Shop

Westerville, Ohio, has a new gathering spot for its community – the Family Room Coffee and Bake Shop. Nestled in the heart of the Westerville Square Shopping Center at 545 S. Otterbein Ave., this 3,450 square feet establishment aims to fill the void of communal spaces in the area. The shop, which is a part of the Walmart-anchored property owned by Hadler Cos., is a brainchild of Allison DeVelvis and her husband Jason DeVelvis, along with head baker Shannon Graham.

More Than Just A Coffee Shop

The Family Room is not just another coffee shop. It stands out with its unique focus on community, offering a variety of coffee and tea options, sparkling water concoctions, and homemade baked goods like cinnamon rolls, cookies, and danishes. The delectable menu, crafted by head baker Shannon Graham, is designed to cater to the diverse taste buds of Westerville residents. All employees of the shop are from Westerville, further strengthening the local bond.

A Nurturing Space For The Community

Equipped with books, games, a kids’ corner with engaging activities, and free Wi-Fi, the shop provides a space for people to relax, connect, and engage. The owners have plans to host community events such as craft nights, trivia nights, family game nights, and preschool story times, further fostering a sense of community.

Future Aspirations

The owners harbor aspirations to expand their unique concept to other locations in central Ohio in the future. However, their immediate goal is to create a relaxing, enjoyable, and nurturing space for the people of Westerville. The Family Room Coffee and Bake Shop operates from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

0
Business Lifestyle United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
41 seconds ago
First Internet Bancorp Amplifies Digital Footprint with Webcast and Slides
In a move that showcases the evolution of banking services, First Internet Bancorp, a financial holding company with a substantial asset value of $5.2 billion as of September 30, 2023, has announced the availability of a webcast and slides on its website. These materials, carefully compiled to reflect the company’s recent call, will be archived
First Internet Bancorp Amplifies Digital Footprint with Webcast and Slides
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
4 mins ago
Unveiling the Invisible War: A Deep Dive into Cyber Victimization
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
4 mins ago
Iconic Scottish Bagel Shop Closes Second Store Amid Liquidation
PetroChina Assumes Control of West Qurna-1 Project as ExxonMobil Exits Iraq
46 seconds ago
PetroChina Assumes Control of West Qurna-1 Project as ExxonMobil Exits Iraq
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins ago
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
3 mins ago
Ellomay Capital Ltd. to Sell Holdings in Talmei Yosef Facility Amid Ongoing Hostilities
Latest Headlines
World News
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
1 min
Health Authorities Advocate for New Bivalent Booster Shot for Children
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
1 min
Arsenal Raises Concerns Over Player Safety: Calls for Better Protection of Saka
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
2 mins
Linda Evangelista's Triumphant Return to Modeling Showcased in V Magazine
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
2 mins
Swiss Performance Sportswear Brand On to Participate in 2024 ICR Conference
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
3 mins
Terrence Upchurch: From Ballot Snag to Write-In Candidacy
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
3 mins
The Struggle for Special Needs Child Care: Ohio's PROMISE Program Offers Hope
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay's Resignation Sparks Controversy
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
4 mins
Eastleigh FC Parts Ways with Manager Lee Bradbury Following Poor Season Start
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
4 mins
Paddy Power's Absence and Rising Star Luke Littler's Support in World Darts Championship Final
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
35 mins
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
2 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
2 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
3 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
4 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
4 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
4 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app