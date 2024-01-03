New Community Gathering Spot in Westerville: Family Room Coffee and Bake Shop

Westerville, Ohio, has a new gathering spot for its community – the Family Room Coffee and Bake Shop. Nestled in the heart of the Westerville Square Shopping Center at 545 S. Otterbein Ave., this 3,450 square feet establishment aims to fill the void of communal spaces in the area. The shop, which is a part of the Walmart-anchored property owned by Hadler Cos., is a brainchild of Allison DeVelvis and her husband Jason DeVelvis, along with head baker Shannon Graham.

More Than Just A Coffee Shop

The Family Room is not just another coffee shop. It stands out with its unique focus on community, offering a variety of coffee and tea options, sparkling water concoctions, and homemade baked goods like cinnamon rolls, cookies, and danishes. The delectable menu, crafted by head baker Shannon Graham, is designed to cater to the diverse taste buds of Westerville residents. All employees of the shop are from Westerville, further strengthening the local bond.

A Nurturing Space For The Community

Equipped with books, games, a kids’ corner with engaging activities, and free Wi-Fi, the shop provides a space for people to relax, connect, and engage. The owners have plans to host community events such as craft nights, trivia nights, family game nights, and preschool story times, further fostering a sense of community.

Future Aspirations

The owners harbor aspirations to expand their unique concept to other locations in central Ohio in the future. However, their immediate goal is to create a relaxing, enjoyable, and nurturing space for the people of Westerville. The Family Room Coffee and Bake Shop operates from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays, and from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.