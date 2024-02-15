New Board Members Appointed to the Community Foundation of Hancock County

In a significant move designed to bolster its leadership and community impact, the Community Foundation of Hancock County announced the appointment of three new members to its board of directors. This announcement, made during the foundation's annual meeting on February 15, 2024, marks a pivotal moment for the philanthropic entity as it welcomes fresh perspectives and expertise to its ranks. The new board members, Ethan Elsbury, Troy Griesmeyer, and Tom Joyner, each bring a unique blend of professional acumen and deep-rooted commitment to community service, setting the stage for an impactful tenure.

Introducing the New Guardians of Community Philanthropy

Ethan Elsbury, a local farmer and salesman, is no stranger to community service. Having been a recipient of the prestigious Lilly Endowment Scholarship, Elsbury has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to Hancock County through his active involvement in the foundation's grants committee. His dual expertise in agriculture and sales is anticipated to bring a fresh perspective to the board's discussions and decisions.

Joining him is Troy Griesmeyer, a seasoned wealth advisor with GBC Bank. Griesmeyer's financial acumen is matched by his dedication to community upliftment, as evidenced by his volunteer work with the Greenfield Parks Department and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Hancock County. His experience in financial planning and community service is expected to play a critical role in steering the foundation's strategic direction.

The trio is completed by Tom Joyner, co-owner of Joyner Homes. Joyner's entrepreneurial journey and active participation in various local organizations reflect a deep passion for fostering community growth and development. His insights into the local business ecosystem and community needs are poised to enrich the board's vision and initiatives.

A Legacy of Leadership and Vision

In addition to the new appointees, the foundation also re-elected Michael P. Ashcraft, Jr. to a new three-year term on the board of directors. Ashcraft, alongside newly elected partial-term director Robert A. Marzano and first-time board members Emily M. Coyle, Marc P. Jerabek, and Elaine M. Pohl, represents a continuity of service and leadership that has been instrumental in guiding the foundation's efforts in Hancock County.

The blend of returning and new board members underscores the foundation's commitment to both stability and innovation in its mission to serve the community. With diverse backgrounds in agriculture, finance, entrepreneurship, and community service, the board is well-equipped to navigate the complexities of philanthropy in today's dynamic environment.

Forward Momentum for Hancock County

The appointments come at a crucial time for Hancock County, as the foundation seeks to expand its impact and reach within the community. The new board members have each committed to serving at least one three-year term, during which they will be pivotal in shaping the foundation's strategic initiatives and grant-making efforts. Their collective expertise and dedication are expected to drive significant advancements in the foundation's mission to enhance the quality of life for all residents of Hancock County.

The Community Foundation of Hancock County stands at a promising juncture, with a reinforced leadership team poised to tackle the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. As the foundation continues its work, the contributions of its board members, both new and returning, will be critical in ensuring that Hancock County remains a vibrant and thriving community for generations to come. With a clear vision and a dedicated team at the helm, the foundation is set to embark on a new chapter of service and impact.