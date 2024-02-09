Netflix's 'Jewish Matchmaker' Star Aleeza Ben Shalom to Speak at Mikvah Chana's Annual Gala

Celebrity Matchmaker Aleeza Ben Shalom to Speak at Mikvah Chana's Annual Gala

Advertisment

In an exciting turn of events, Aleeza Ben Shalom, the renowned matchmaking expert from Netflix's 'Jewish Matchmaker,' is set to grace the stage as the guest speaker at Mikvah Chana's annual women's gala. The much-anticipated event is scheduled for Wednesday, February 28, at LifeTown in Livingston.

A Night of Inspiration and Connection

The gala promises an enchanting evening filled with inspiration and connection. The program will commence with prayers for Israeli hostages, the Israel Defense Forces, and the well-being of Israel. This spiritual prelude will set the tone for an evening that intertwines faith and community.

Advertisment

Following the prayers, the event will feature a special VIP meeting for sponsors, followed by appetizers. The highlight of the evening will undoubtedly be Ben Shalom's presentation, where she will share insights from her popular Netflix series, including some behind-the-scenes secrets.

The evening will conclude with a dessert and raffle session, providing an opportunity for attendees to engage in a sweet culmination of the night's festivities.

A New Shidduch Initiative for the MetroWest Area

Advertisment

The gala also marks the beginning of a new shidduch initiative for the MetroWest area. Toba Grossbaum, one of the co-chairs, emphasized the connection between the mikvah and matchmaking, suggesting that support for the mikvah could bring divine assistance in finding a soulmate.

Grossbaum elaborated, "The mikvah is a place of spiritual rebirth and renewal. By supporting Mikvah Chana, we are creating a space that fosters not only physical purity but also emotional and spiritual growth. This, in turn, can help us find our bashert (soulmate)."

Mikvah Chana: A Luxurious Jewish Ritual Bath Facility

Advertisment

Mikvah Chana, a luxurious Jewish ritual bath facility, serves over 600 women annually. It also includes a men's keilim mikvah. Dedicated in memory of Annette Felsen, the mikvah is a tribute to her spiritual legacy.

The gala will feature a dairy buffet, dessert bar, and an auction with over 60 prize packages, including jewelry and silver Judaica. Attendees are encouraged to sponsor the event and make reservations through the Mikvah Chana website.

As the night draws to a close, guests will leave with a renewed sense of community and faith, inspired by Aleeza Ben Shalom's wisdom and the spiritual essence of Mikvah Chana. The gala serves as a testament to the power of unity, faith, and the pursuit of love.