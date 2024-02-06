Nebraska's Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel: A Pioneer in Pet and Plant-Friendly Hospitality

The Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel, nestled in Omaha, Nebraska, has made history by becoming the state's inaugural pet and plant-friendly lodging. This unique offering invites guests to bring along their beloved pets and adopt live plants during their stay. This innovative approach recognizes and promotes the psychological and physiological benefits associated with the companionship of pets and the presence of plants, aiming to deliver a stress-free and uniquely pleasurable experience to its guests.

Enhancing Guest Experience

Each adopted plant comes with a name, biography, and a package of seeds. This allows guests to extend their experience beyond their stay, enabling them to grow their own plant at home and continue the horticultural journey initiated at the Cottonwood. Dayna Baker, the General Manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel, emphasizes the establishment's commitment to healthy living and horticulture therapy as part of its unique amenities.

Rich History and Modern Luxuries

The Cottonwood boasts a rich history, having opened its doors in 1916 as the Blackstone Hotel. Over the years, it has maintained its position as an esteemed establishment, winning the title of 'Best Hotel in Omaha' for three consecutive years. It is renowned for boutique-style accommodations, a rooftop pool club, and culinary-forward dining, making it a favorite among locals and tourists alike.

A Hub for Social Media Influencers

The hotel's unique 'Instagram Hallway' is a popular spot for social media influencers, adding to the property's charm. The Committee Chophouse and the Orleans Room, part of the hotel's dining options, are also popular spots for dining and entertainment.

A Cultural Milestone

The Cottonwood is situated in Omaha's Blackstone District, which is currently experiencing a cultural revival. The hotel's historical significance extends to hosting U.S. presidents and being the birthplace of the Reuben sandwich and butter brickle ice cream. This blend of history, innovation, and commitment to guest experience sets the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel apart as a leading light in Nebraska's hospitality industry.