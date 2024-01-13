Navigating the Real Estate Market in 2024: Design Choices That Can Deter Buyers

As the real estate market in 2024 witnesses a 9.9% surge in mortgage loan applications, the housing market presents a robust disposition, teeming with opportunities for both buyers and sellers. This upswing is attributed to a dip in mortgage rates, pent-up demand from 2023, and renewed confidence in the stability of the market. However, the property sales have dipped 10% below pre-Covid levels, making the selling process challenging for homeowners.

Design Dilemmas: Swimming Pools, Ponds, and Hot Tubs

Although a picturesque backyard with a swimming pool may seem like an attraction, it might not be the case for potential buyers. The high cost of maintenance, potential safety concerns, and limited space are deterrents for buyers. Similarly, ponds and hot tubs, known for hygiene issues, are viewed as liabilities rather than assets in a property.

Extravagant Gardens and Statement Staircases

Overly ornate gardens, requiring expensive upkeep, or large expanses of decking, prone to harboring pests, deter potential buyers. Statement staircases, such as open tread, glass, or cantilevered designs, are seen as hazardous rather than stylish. These elements, although creative, can negatively impact a property’s appeal.

Inconsistent Design Elements and Personalized Spaces

Inconsistent design elements like cheap uPVC windows in period homes or outdated interior design trends, such as a WC in the bedroom or televisions over the bath, can be off-putting for buyers. Personalized spaces, like a home nightclub or sports shrine, are too niche and can alienate potential buyers. Eco-friendly features that compromise aesthetic appeal, like excessive solar panels or aged timber cladding, can also be potential deterrents.

Expert Advice: Neutral Over Personalized

Experts advise homeowners to avoid overly personalized, quirky designs and to aim for broad appeal with neutral light fittings, paint colors, and wallpapers. Cliched wall slogans and murals, particularly of the vendor’s family, are discouraged. The real estate market in 2024 is expected to be better, with mortgage rates projected to continue dropping and home price growth projected to moderate as inventory improves. Thus, it’s crucial for homeowners to make mindful design choices to cater to a broad spectrum of potential buyers.