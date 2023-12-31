Navigating Holiday Season: Fostering Community Spirit and Eco-Friendly Practices

As the holiday season descends upon us, cities worldwide transform into beacons of joy and celebration. However, this period also witnesses a surge in loneliness, waste, and need. Bloomberg CityLab offers valuable insights into fostering community spirit while minimizing the environmental impact of festivities.

Confronting the Holiday Waste Crisis

Americans generate an alarming 25% more municipal solid waste during the holidays, translating to an extra million tons per week. This increase raises significant concerns about the sustainablility of our traditions. CityLab proposes a shift towards eco-friendly practices such as using reusable or second-hand decorations, energy-efficient lights, and natural materials. Recycling Christmas trees through programs like New York City’s annual Mulchfest serves to both reduce waste and provide a source of valuable organic matter.

Strengthening Community Bonds

The holiday season can also be a time of heightened loneliness and isolation. The healing power of human connection is a potent antidote to these feelings. Community events and outreach initiatives like Newcomerstown Now’s Paint the Town Festive Contest, can play a crucial role in fostering interaction and camaraderie among residents and businesses. Winners from this contest expressed their enjoyment of the holiday decor contest, remarking on how it brought joy and cheer to the entire village.

Embracing the Spirit of Giving

Appreciation for the people who support our communities—building staff, transit workers, and teachers—is an essential aspect of the holiday season. Gestures of gratitude can range from words of thanks to monetary tips. In Sutherlin, Oregon, the Calapooia Free Methodist Church hosted a Christmas dinner for the homeless community, demonstrating the power of giving and unity. As we partake in the holiday festivities, let’s not forget the importance of community, generosity, and eco-friendly practices. These elements combined can lead to a more joyful and sustainable holiday season for all.