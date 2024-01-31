Navigating Hair Trends in 2024: A Comprehensive Guide

As we stride into 2024, personal style takes a leap forward with an array of dynamic hair trends set to dominate the beauty scene. A blend of insights gleaned from product launches, fashion events, and expert perspectives from renowned hairstylists, this guide from ELLE.com uncovers the top six hair trends of the year.

A Spectrum of Styles

Catering to a broad spectrum of preferences, the upcoming hair trends range from maximalist approaches to low-maintenance styles. Celebrity hairstylist Laura Polko forecasts the enduring appeal of voluminous hairstyles, with big blowouts and messy updos continuing to rule the roost.

Layered Cuts and Textured Looks

Adding to the mix, Justine Marjan shares her anticipation for layered cuts that lend themselves to textured, voluminous looks. Echoing this sentiment, Cody Renegar highlights a shift towards the embrace of natural hair colors and textures. Kelly Macedo, another seasoned stylist, champions air-dried styles that celebrate natural textures.

Short, Dramatic Haircuts

Harry Josh foresees the rise of short, dramatic haircuts, pointing to Florence Pugh's style as a significant influence. Amy Abramite, on the other hand, suggests that chin-length bobs will continue to be an evergreen choice, requiring minimal styling and easy maintenance.

Emphasis on Hair Health

Amidst these style trends, hair health remains a top priority. Brands like L'Oréal Professionnel and Kerasilk are focusing on molecular bond repair to address damage and maintain hair integrity. Each of these trends points to an exciting year for those looking to refresh their look with a new hairstyle.