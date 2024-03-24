Nathan Kress and Wife London Welcome Third Child: Inside Their Love Story and Family Journey

Nathan Kress, renowned for his role in iCarly, and his wife, London Elise Kress, have expanded their family with the arrival of their third child, Lincoln William, marking another chapter in their heartwarming love story. Their relationship, characterized by rapid progression from dating to marriage and now to a family of five, epitomizes both romance and resilience, facing challenges such as London's battle with endometriosis with unwavering support for each other.

From Co-stars to Life Partners

Meeting on the set of Into the Storm in 2014, Nathan and London's connection was undeniable, leading to a whirlwind romance that saw them engaged within months. By November 2015, the couple had tied the knot in a ceremony attended by close friends and family, including Nathan's iCarly co-stars. London, who has worked as a stunt performer and actress, shares Nathan's passion for the entertainment industry, further bonding them on both a personal and professional level.

Overcoming Challenges Together

The Kress family's journey hasn't been without its trials, notably London's struggle with endometriosis, a condition they've been open about in hopes of raising awareness and supporting others. Nathan's role as a supportive partner has been a cornerstone in London's fight against the disease, showcasing the strength of their relationship. Their shared experiences have only deepened their bond, illustrating the power of love and support in the face of adversity.

Building a Family Amidst Trials

Welcoming their first child, Rosie Carolyn, in December 2017, the couple encountered further challenges with several miscarriages before the birth of their second daughter, Evie Elise, in March 2021. The arrival of Lincoln William in June 2023 brought immense joy to the family, with Nathan expressing his happiness and admiration for London's resilience. Their journey to parenthood, marked by both joy and sorrow, highlights their unwavering commitment to each other and their children.

The story of Nathan and London Kress is one of true partnership, facing life's highs and lows with grace and determination. As they welcome their third child, their love story continues to inspire, reminding us of the strength found in love, support, and family. With each new chapter, they navigate the complexities of life and health, their bond only strengthening, setting an admirable example of partnership and resilience.