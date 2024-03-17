Natasha Oakley, Theo Chambers Unveil Bellevue Hill Dream Home Progress

Natasha Oakley and Theo Chambers have embarked on a transformative journey, renovating their $17 million Bellevue Hill property, a venture that marries opulence with personal style. Having acquired the 1950s villa from James Hannan, the chief operating officer of Ovato, and his wife Laura, the couple’s shared vision for their dream home is gradually coming to life, marking a new chapter following their picturesque wedding in Italy. An Instagram update revealed the ongoing progress, showcasing the construction advancements and hinting at the fond memories being created amidst the dust and beams.

From Purchase to Progress

The journey of transforming the Bellevue Hill property began with its purchase, a significant step for Oakley and Chambers following their nuptials in Italy. The villa, previously renovated by the Hannans who acquired it for $9.05 million in 2020, is now undergoing a $2.2 million redesign by Weir Phillips Architects, approved by Woollahra Council. This phase of renovation signifies not just the creation of a living space but the materialization of Oakley and Chambers' shared aesthetic and lifestyle aspirations.

A Glimpse into the Future

Through their social media update, the couple offered a sneak peek into the renovation's progress, specifically highlighting the completion of the lower level walls. This update not only serves as a milestone in their home-building journey but also as a testament to their collaborative effort in turning a vision into reality. The anticipation surrounding the project's completion is palpable, with fans and followers keenly watching as each update brings Oakley and Chambers closer to their dream home.

Privacy in the Public Eye

Despite their public personas, Oakley and Chambers have opted to keep certain aspects of their lives private, particularly their relationship. This renovation project, however, stands as an exception, allowing a glimpse into their personal lives. Oakley’s approach to privacy has evolved over the years, reflecting a balance between sharing professional milestones and safeguarding personal sanctity. This project, shared with the public, invites a collective celebration of progress, love, and future possibilities.

The renovation of Natasha Oakley and Theo Chambers' Bellevue Hill property is more than a construction project; it's a narrative of love, ambition, and the creation of a shared space that embodies their journey together. As the walls of their dream home rise, so does anticipation for the final reveal, promising a fusion of luxury and personal touch that mirrors the couple’s journey from a romantic proposal in Capri to laying down roots in Sydney’s prestigious Bellevue Hill.