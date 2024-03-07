Nashville's Clemmie Greenlee Turns Personal Tragedy into Crusade Against Violence

In Nashville, Tennessee, Clemmie Greenlee, a mother who faced the ultimate tragedy with the murder of her son in 2003, has transformed her grief into a powerful force for change.

Her organization, Mothers Over Murder, emerged organically more than a decade later, following the shooting death of her nephew, becoming a beacon of support for mothers enduring similar losses.

From Personal Loss to Community Leader

Greenlee's journey to becoming a community leader was neither planned nor easy. Early in life, she grappled with addiction, sex trafficking, and incarceration. Her turning point came through the intervention of Magdalene House (now Thistle Farms), a recovery program in Nashville, marking the last day of her previous life on March 24, 2001.

Despite facing the devastating loss of her son just eight months after completing the program, Greenlee remained resolute in her recovery, refusing to let tragedy derail her progress.

The formation of Mothers Over Murder was a response to a growing need for a support network for mothers whose children were victims of violence. Greenlee's kitchen table, initially set for a few, quickly became a gathering spot for many seeking solace and understanding.

Through Nashville Peacemakers, the nonprofit organization she later founded, Greenlee expanded her efforts to include programs aimed at violence prevention, sex trafficking advocacy, homelessness, and at-risk youth mentorship, proving her dedication to making a tangible difference in her community.

Turning Grief into Action

Today, Greenlee is not only a survivor of personal tragedy but also a heart transplant survivor, having received a new heart in 2018 after being told she had only two months to live. Her resilience and determination to effect change have inspired others, including Sharae Thompson, a member of Mothers Over Murder who lost her son in 2011.

Greenlee's message is clear: those who have healed or are healing can play a crucial role in healing others, emphasizing the power of taking action within one's community to combat gun violence.

As Clemmie Greenlee continues to lead and expand her circle of support, her story stands as a testament to the transformative power of resilience, community, and the relentless pursuit of justice and peace. Her life's work challenges individuals and communities alike to confront and address the root causes of violence, ensuring that her son's and nephew's legacies inspire positive change for generations to come.