Nashua's Wild Irish Breakfast Heats Up Governor Race, Showcases Community Spirit

NASHUA -- In a unique blend of politics and philanthropy, Nashua's annual Wild Irish Breakfast not only serves as a key fundraising event for the PLUS Company but also as a light-hearted battleground for gubernatorial candidates. This St. Patrick's Day event, a longstanding tradition exceeding 30 years, successfully marries humor with serious community support, drawing key political figures and local leaders to the forefront.

Political Humor Meets Philanthropy

The Wild Irish Breakfast, known for its spirited atmosphere, plays host to an array of political figures, including three of the four candidates vying for Governor Chris Sununu's soon-to-be-vacated seat. The event, scheduled to take place in Nashua, sees brisk ticket sales at $85 each, with proceeds benefiting the PLUS Company's Adult Education & Socialization Program. This program aids over 400 individuals with disabilities, enhancing their skills and integration into the community. Former Nashua Mayor Donnalee Lozeau returns as the blarney master, promising an engaging mix of wit and wisdom.

A Stage for Gubernatorial Hopefuls

While former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte sends her regrets due to prior commitments, her Republican primary challenger, Chuck Morse, and two Democratic contenders, Joyce Craig and Cinde Warmington, are set to grace the event. With the gubernatorial race heating up, the Wild Irish Breakfast offers a unique platform for candidates to showcase their lighter side, all in the spirit of supporting a vital community cause. Comedian Juston McKinney, known for his humorous take on the event's traditionally tame beginnings, is expected to kick off the festivities with his signature style.

Community Impact and Engagement

The event not only highlights the political arena but also shines a spotlight on the beneficiaries of the fundraiser. Bryan Kearns, a long-time client of the PLUS Company, is slated to share his personal journey, underscoring the significant impact of the Adult Education & Socialization Program on individuals with disabilities. This narrative adds a poignant touch to the event, reminding attendees of the broader purpose behind the morning's laughter and camaraderie.

As the Wild Irish Breakfast approaches, Nashua braces itself for an event that promises not only to entertain but to foster community solidarity and support. With political figures ready to swap punches in a jovial setting, the event underscores the importance of coming together for a common cause, blending the seriousness of governance with the universal language of humor.