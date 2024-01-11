en English
Narayana Murthy’s Train Journey Tale: Hormones, Regret, and a Robust Relationship

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
Narayana Murthy’s Train Journey Tale: Hormones, Regret, and a Robust Relationship

In a candid interaction with journalist Shereen Bhan, Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, narrated an intimate tale from his past, recounting an instance of traveling without a ticket for an 11-hour train journey to accompany his wife, Sudha Murty, home. This personal anecdote served as a window into the couple’s enduring relationship, offering an understanding of the strength and vitality that binds them.

A Journey of Love and Hormones

The journey Murthy described was not just a physical one, but also a hormonal ride. He admitted that his hormones were ‘kicking in’ during the period, a statement that brought a blush to his wife’s face. The couple’s exchange during the interview showcased their delightful chemistry, and their shared recollection of the past added a touch of warmth to the narrative.

Regret and Reflection

While the journey itself was a focal point of the conversation, Murthy also reflected on a major decision he made in his past. He confessed regret for not allowing Sudha Murty to join Infosys, the company he founded. In retrospect, he acknowledged that his wife’s qualifications surpassed his and those of the other founders. He stated that he learned from this mistake and has since revised his stance on family members joining the company, given their merit.

Insights into a Robust Relationship

Throughout the conversation, Murthy shed light on the dynamics of a long-term marriage. He emphasized the significance of both partners contributing to the relationship, underscoring the joy of raising children together and the challenges they faced. The Infosys co-founder’s insights offer a glimpse into the couple’s shared journey, highlighting the shared laughter, joy, and even the occasional blushes that make their relationship robust and lively.

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

