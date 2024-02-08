Naperville's Summer of Learning: Camps, Smiles, and Civic Pride

As the winter chill melts into the promise of a sun-kissed summer, Naper Settlement unveils a vibrant array of summer camps for children, spanning June to August. The camps, tailored for first to sixth graders, will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an early drop-off option at 8 a.m., graciously provided free of charge.

A Summer of Discovery and Learning

The camp's diverse programs promise a season brimming with enrichment and excitement. From sports and history to coding and animals, the curriculum weaves an intricate tapestry of knowledge and fun. For the budding sleuths, forensics and geology camps offer a thrilling exploration of scientific mysteries. Aspiring architects can nurture their creativity in design camps, while crafts and games ensure a balanced blend of learning and leisure.

For the older cohort, a special sewing camp caters to middle and high school students, fostering a unique skill set in a nurturing environment. Prices for most camps range from $200 to $250, with the sewing camp priced at $450. Settlement members can look forward to enticing discounts.

Giving Back: Employment Opportunities and Dental Care

In the spirit of community involvement, Naper Settlement is also on the hunt for dedicated camp counselors aged 18 and above. This presents an excellent opportunity for young adults seeking meaningful summer employment.

In a separate yet equally heartening announcement, the College of DuPage's Dental Hygiene Clinic will commemorate the American Dental Association's Give Kids a Smile Day by offering complimentary dental care services to school-aged children. The event, slated for March 1, will provide essential services such as cleanings, X-rays, and more.

Early Voting Begins in Will County

In the realm of civic responsibility, Naperville residents in Will County can now cast their votes early at the Will County Clerk's Office. Additional early voting locations, including the 95th Street Library and the Naperville Municipal Center, will open their doors on March 4.

As the days grow longer and the first whispers of spring echo through the air, these announcements herald a season of growth, learning, and civic engagement. The stage is set for a summer that promises to be as enriching as it is enjoyable, underpinned by a commitment to community and care.

In the grand tradition of journalism, this piece has endeavored to weave together the threads of fact and human interest, painting a vivid portrait of a community on the cusp of a promising season. The narrative arc, from the anticipation of summer camps to the immediacy of dental care and early voting, underscores the rhythm of life in Naperville, a symphony of progress and participation.

The reporter's lens, ever focused on the human element, captures the spirit of a community that values education, health, and democracy. This is not merely a tale of summer camps and dental clinics, but a chronicle of a society investing in its future, one child, one vote, one smile at a time.

Headline: "Naperville's Summer of Learning: Camps, Smiles, and Civic Pride"