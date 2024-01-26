Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup: An Unconventional Hollywood Wedding

In 2023, acclaimed actors Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup chose the path of simplicity and efficiency for their nuptials, marrying in a low-key New York courthouse. The couple's decision for a straightforward ceremony, far from the glitz and glamour often associated with Hollywood weddings, reflects their personal preference for a modest lifestyle. The event, as described by Watts on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, was a memorable affair, imbued with the classic New York atmosphere.

Unforgettable in its Simplicity

The 55-year-old actress, Watts, looked effortlessly elegant in a $7,400 white Oscar de la Renta dress. Crudup, also 55, donned a navy-blue suit and a lily boutonniere, matching the lily-print lace of Watts' gown. This subtle coordination of outfits underscored the couple's harmonious relationship.

From Reel to Real

Watts and Crudup first met on the set of the Netflix show Gypsy, where art imitated life as they portrayed a married couple. This on-screen chemistry eventually spilled over into their personal lives, leading to their real-life union. Post-wedding, the couple has become more open about their relationship, which they had previously kept relatively private.

Family Life

Watts has two children from her previous relationship with actor Liev Schreiber, while Crudup has a son from his relationship with actress Mary-Louise Parker. The newlyweds have seamlessly blended their families, embracing the joys of their shared journey.