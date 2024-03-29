Nadia Bartel Turns Hairstylist for Sons' 'Crazy Hair Day', Declares Love for Beau Peter Dugmore

Former AFL WAG and fashion aficionado, Nadia Bartel, recently took to Instagram to showcase her hairdressing prowess, getting her sons Aston and Henley ready for 'Crazy Hair Day' at their school. The event, aimed at raising funds for cystic fibrosis, saw the boys sporting vibrant hair colors, thanks to their mother's styling skills. Amidst this family fun, Nadia has openly declared her boyfriend, Peter Dugmore, as 'The One,' highlighting their strong bond and public appearances at various high-profile events around Melbourne.

Styling for a Cause

Nadia Bartel's approach to 'Crazy Hair Day' was both creative and heartfelt. By turning hair styling into a fun activity, she not only engaged with her sons in a unique way but also contributed to raising awareness for cystic fibrosis. Her Instagram post, filled with adorable clips and photos of the boys, underscored her commitment to both her family and charitable causes. This gesture was well-received by her followers, who applauded her for the inventive hairdos and her involvement in the fundraiser.

Family Dynamics and New Beginnings

The Bartels have been in the public eye following Nadia's split from former Australian rules footballer, Jimmy Bartel, back in 2019. Since then, both have moved on, with Jimmy welcoming a child with his new partner, Amelia Shepperd. Meanwhile, Nadia's relationship with Peter Dugmore has flourished. Having started dating in January 2022, the couple's relationship has steadily progressed, with Nadia openly expressing her affection and admiration for Peter. Their public outings and shared moments on social media paint a picture of a happy and loving relationship.

A Look into the Future

As Nadia Bartel navigates her life as a mother, entrepreneur, and partner, her actions and decisions continue to captivate the public's interest. Her ability to balance personal life, career, and philanthropy offers an inspiring glimpse into the life of someone who, despite the challenges of public scrutiny, maintains a positive and proactive stance. With her relationship with Peter Dugmore going strong and her active involvement in her children's lives and charitable causes, Nadia's journey is a testament to resilience, love, and the power of new beginnings.