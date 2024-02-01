Mystic Masquerade: Krewe of Denham Springs Crowns New Monarchs at Mardi Gras Ball

The 44th annual Mardi Gras ball, hosted by the Krewe of Denham Springs, unveiled a world of opulence and mystery on January 20. Titled 'Mystic Masquerade', the event was held at the North Park Recreational Center in Denham Springs.

A Night Of Elegance And Intrigue

Guests were greeted with an elegantly decorated venue. Black tablecloths draped the tables, while masks of various shades and designs, provided by the Krewe of Mystic Summer, added to the mystique. The night was brought alive by the engaging tunes of Pants Party.

The highlight of the evening was the passing on of royal titles. The outgoing king and queen, Buddy Pepper and Wendy Maxwell, ceremoniously handed over their crowns to David and Mary Stringfellow. A long-time part of the Krewe, the Stringfellows have played an array of roles, from float and parade captains to board members, and have been instrumental in outreach efforts.

New Monarchs, Enduring Contributions

David Stringfellow, a Navy veteran and ex-Home Depot employee, and Mary Stringfellow, a civil engineer with the Federal Highway Administration and Girl Scouts coordinator, were recognized for their significant contributions. They were honored with medallion necklaces and were presented with a key to the city by Mayor Gerard Landry.

The night concluded with a celebratory toast and the traditional Mardi Gras second-line dance, led by the new king and queen. The Krewe of Denham Springs is set to continue its Mardi Gras celebrations with a parade slated for February 3.