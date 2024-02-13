MVY Radio's Night Out for Nonprofits: Celebrating and Supporting Local Organizations

This March 16, MVY Radio will host the fourth annual Night Out for Nonprofits at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs. This event promises to be an evening of celebration and support for local nonprofit organizations, featuring live music, a pre-event cocktail hour, and an opportunity to learn more about the vital work of these organizations.

A Night to Remember

The Night Out for Nonprofits event will kick off at 5:30 pm with an exclusive pre-event cocktail hour for nonprofit representatives. This will be a unique chance for the individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to come together, network, and share their experiences. At 7 pm, the doors will open to the public, and the real festivities will begin.

Live music will set the stage for an evening of dancing and merriment, as the community comes together to support the causes that matter most to them. The suggested donation of $20 per person will go directly to the Martha's Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative, which provides essential educational programs for Island nonprofits.

Empowering Nonprofits through Education

The Martha's Vineyard Nonprofit Collaborative is dedicated to strengthening the Island's nonprofit sector by offering educational opportunities, resources, and support to local organizations. By attending the Night Out for Nonprofits event, you are not only showing your support for these essential organizations but also helping to fund the programs that will empower them to continue their important work.

At the event, representatives from local nonprofits will be on hand to share their stories, discuss their missions, and provide information about how you can get involved. This is a rare opportunity to gain insight into the incredible work being done in our community and to learn how you can make a difference.

Rallying the Community

The Night Out for Nonprofits event is an essential part of MVY Radio's commitment to serving the community. By bringing together local nonprofits, their representatives, and the public, MVY Radio is fostering a spirit of collaboration and support that will have a lasting impact on the Island.

As I prepare for this year's event, I am reminded of the incredible power of community. When we come together to support one another, there is no challenge too great. I encourage everyone to join us on March 16 at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs for an evening of celebration, connection, and support for the local nonprofit organizations that make Martha's Vineyard such a special place.

With live music, a pre-event cocktail hour, and the opportunity to make a real difference in our community, the Night Out for Nonprofits event is not to be missed. Together, we can empower Martha's Vineyard's nonprofits and build a brighter future for us all.

