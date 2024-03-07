Music and Gardening: Veterans' Therapeutic Outlets in Columbia's Tilted Mule and Warrior's Garden

For many veterans, returning home marks the beginning of a challenging transition, but in Columbia, initiatives like the Tilted Mule's Veterans Open Mic Night and the Warrior's Garden offer therapeutic solace and community. Founded by veterans for veterans, these programs aim to address the alarming suicide rates among former military personnel by providing spaces for expression, healing, and camaraderie. Malachias Gaskin and Kevin Pierce, both veterans themselves, spearhead these initiatives, emphasizing the power of music, storytelling, and gardening as forms of therapy.

Creating a Community of Support Through Music

Last April, the Tilted Mule in Columbia's Arts District began hosting a monthly "Stop 22 Veterans Open Mic Night", drawing veterans and supporters alike to share stories, music, and companionship. This event, led by former U.S. Army vet Malachias Gaskin, not only serves as a platform for veterans to express themselves but also as a fundraiser to support local veterans in Maury County. Performers like Sal Gonzales, who appeared on 'America's Got Talent', and Stephen Cochran, founder of the Stop 22 nonprofit, highlight the diverse talent within the veteran community and the importance of outlets that foster a sense of belonging and understanding.

From Combat to Cultivation: The Warrior's Garden

In addition to the open mic nights, Gaskin has also initiated the Warrior's Garden, a community garden dedicated to veterans. Launched in May 2023, this project offers veterans the opportunity to work together in raising crops and cultivating produce. The garden not only serves as a hands-on approach to self-therapy but has also contributed significantly to the local community, donating hundreds of pounds of produce to food banks and veteran-centric nonprofits. This initiative demonstrates the therapeutic potential of gardening and the value of creating productive, communal spaces for veterans.

Building Bridges Through Art and Agriculture

The success of both the Veterans Open Mic Night and the Warrior's Garden in Columbia underscores the importance of providing veterans with creative and constructive outlets for dealing with the challenges of post-service life. These programs not only offer therapeutic benefits but also strengthen community ties, offering a model for how music, storytelling, and gardening can serve as powerful tools for healing and connection. As these initiatives continue to grow, they pave the way for more inclusive and supportive environments for veterans seeking solace and purpose after their service.

Maury County's commitment to its veterans is evident through the variety of services and programs available, from weekly gatherings at Asgard Brewing Co. & Taproom to off-road adventures with On Mission Motorsports. The Tilted Mule's next Veterans Open Mic event is a testament to the ongoing efforts to honor and support those who have served, fostering a community where veterans can find healing, hope, and a sense of home.